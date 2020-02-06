advertisement

Since taking office, Donald Trump has published nearly twenty presidential actions on immigration, and more rule and regulation changes than one can easily count. Almost all – including the travel ban, cancellation of the DACA and measures to end asylum claims at the southern border – have resulted in court challenges and, in several cases, federal judges have issued national injunctions blocking the plans of the Administration. This did not deter the White House, however, and a few months ago a senior D.H.S. official told me why. “The idea is,” don’t waste time trying to anticipate the risk of litigation, “” said the official. “Anyway, everything will be challenged in the lower courts. We will win at the Supreme Court. “

Last week, in an unsigned decision, 5-4, the judges lifted an injunction against the administration’s “public office” rule, which will use the financial situation of immigrants to determine their qualification for green cards and , possibly, citizenship. (The rule will make it much more difficult for anyone who may need public assistance to become a legal permanent resident.) A few days later, the White House extended Trump’s travel ban, to include travelers from six countries additional, among them Nigeria. District court judges repeatedly blocked the previous ban, but the Supreme Court finally upheld it in June 2018 on the grounds that the president had absolute power to shape immigration policy for the purpose of national security. This time, the administration did not bother to invoke such a goal. A D.H.S. An official admitted to reporters that the extension “targets people who wish to reside in the United States, not people who wish to visit,” which means that travelers from the countries in question can enter the United States without incident, as long as that they do not intend to stay here. “How can this be motivated by national security?” Asked a former State Department official.

If the Administration seems increasingly daring, it may be because, three years after the President’s first term, the country’s highest courts are starting to strengthen its program. In July 2019, the Supreme Court – which then included two people named by Trump, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh – lifted an injunction on a presidential proclamation calling for the use of military funds to build the border wall. Two months later, the judges authorized a ban on Trump’s asylum at the border, pending further appeals. This summer, they are expected to make a decision in a separate case on whether the administration should cancel the DACA. Earlier this week, Trump, in his State of the Union address, thanked the Senate Republicans for confirming Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, and boasted that “my administration is restoring the rule of law.” He has successfully appointed at least one hundred and eighty-seven judges to the federal judiciary, and, he said, there are many more “in the works”.

The legal landscape has already started to reflect its influence. The ninth circuit court of appeal, for example, which the president used to regularly attack as a “complete and total disaster,” filled with “Obama judges,” has ten new conservative jurists. When Trump took office, there were eleven more Democratic candidates than Republican candidates on the circuit; now, out of a tribunal of twenty-nine judges, there are only three other democratic candidates. As a general rule, it is not the whole court which hears cases, but rather groups of three judges chosen at random. Last May, one of these groups lifted an injunction that a federal judge had issued to block a policy called the Migrant Protection Protocols, which forced more than 100,000 Central American citizens to seek asylum in this country to wait in the dangerous border cities of Mexico.

The main struggle in the changing legal battle against the policies of the Administration is now focused on what was once a semi-obscure issue of academic debate: whether it is appropriate for federal judges to issue national injunctions to end these policies. The practice has always been heavy, but it has become particularly heavy in recent years. Since a federal judge alone can block a national policy, litigants have increasingly opted for prosecutions in jurisdictions that are ideologically sympathetic to their cases. Over the Obama years, conservative groups and Republican attorneys general have attempted to stop the executive’s immigration and health care actions by challenging them before judges in South Texas. When Trump became president, lawyers sued the government of California, New York, Maryland, and other liberal states, prompting a series of injunctions against the administration.

The most obvious explanation for the rise in injunctions in the Trump era is, as Lee Gelernt, senior counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union, told me, the fact that “there has never been who tried to do so many illegal things, nationally, at the same time. Senior administration officials, however, blame rogue judges and a flawed system for their legal setbacks. Last May, in a speech to the American Law Institute in Washington, Attorney General William Barr called the issuance of nationwide injunctions “perverse” and added that “rather than an orderly model litigation in which the government loses some cases and wins others ”. . . . we have an inter-district battle fought with all or nothing injunctions. Last week, in a concurring opinion on the Supreme Court’s decision on the rule of public office, Justice Gorsuch hinted that the Court will likely address the issue at some point. point. “The systematic delivery” of injunctions, he writes, “is clearly impracticable, sowing chaos.”

While the battle oscillated between the executive and the judiciary, it bypassed the legislative. “Congress was completely out of the conversation,” said Sarah Pierce, analyst at the Migration Policy Institute. “The government will continue to rely on the executive to develop policy and on the courts to draw clear boundaries around what the executive can and should do.” But, if the courts cannot do that, if they are prevented from arresting the executive when it exceeds what its authority allows, then we are going to have a one-sided conversation. The rule of public office is a case in point. The policy itself is technical: for decades, the federal government could deny permanent legal status to some immigrants who may have become too dependent on the state as recipients of social services, but the formula for how the government decides who is ineligible and why, has been stable since the late 1990s.

Now the administration plans to significantly expand the list of factors that will count for a green card applicant, including the use of non-monetary benefits, such as food stamps and Medicaid. It will also increase the threshold for how much money a person must earn each year to avoid being labeled as a potential public office. The changes will disproportionately affect immigrants from Latin America, Asia and Africa, and observers argue that this is intentional. According to the Migration Policy Institute, the policy is a “modern version of the National Origins Quota Act of 1924”, a law that “sought to tilt immigration to Western Europe”.

Such a radical rule change would not pass the current Congress, so the White House did so unilaterally, with the blessing of the Supreme Court. “The Administration has seriously looked for the things that can be done administratively to tighten the screws on legal immigration, to lower the numbers and change the composition of those who have to come”, Barbara Strack, a former official of the Department of homeland security, who recently retired, told me. “The public fee rule is an important part of it.”

Without national injunctions to counterbalance the aggressive actions of the executive, the president can develop an immigration policy in a virtually uncontrolled manner. I asked several civil rights lawyers how they would now fight the White House on a number of radical new policies. Last month, for example, a federal judge blocked another order to restrict the refugee resettlement program. Will this injunction be maintained? The Administration, for its part, is preparing to take further measures concerning asylum seekers and the treatment of the children of immigrants. The lawyers did not get an immediate response because there is none. Gelernt said, “You should try to collect class actions, or bring many different cases at once. It would take a long time and be really difficult. In the meantime, your customers will suffer irreparable harm. “

