advertisement

There was a lot of sadness and devastation throughout Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy, but there were a few moments of joy. One of the biggest came courtesy of Teddy and Owen, who announced at the end of the episode that they were engaged!

When the suggestion came, there were questions about how Owen did it. Did he do it because he felt like he had to do it? We do not believe that this is the case if you assume how he delivered his speech. He loves Teddy and for one of the few moments in this series the guy seems to be at peace with a decision. He didn’t seem to be waffling so much about it!

More news about Grey’s Anatomy in video form: Read the latest information at the end of this article! After you do that, pay attention to it subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then check out our full playlist.

advertisement

However, there are some complications that will come up at some point. Keep in mind that Amelia may be pregnant with Owen’s baby, and she hasn’t announced that. Amelia even told Link about it. There is still much to be clarified, and we assume that part of it depends on how Dr. Koracick feels like it.

As for some of the other big revelations at the heart of this episode, the hospital gathers as much as it can after Bailey after her miscarriage. It’s devastating, but Meredith knows the pain and tries to make sure that Miranda doesn’t feel alone. In the meantime, you can also see Maggie facing significant challenges after being charged with the culpable death of her cousin. We saw this story earlier this season, but it still leaves clear traces. It will also define what she’s going through in the next few weeks.

Similar news – When it comes to the next Grey’s Anatomy episode, you should hear more news

What do you think about today’s new episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 16?

Share this now in the comments below! In the meantime, be sure to check out more news about the series. (Photo: ABC.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDT1ETc97M8 (/ embed)

advertisement