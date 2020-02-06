advertisement

Since 2017, many social media users have come across articles warning them: “If you see a cat with purple legs, pick it up and take it to the nearest shelter because it is used as bait by dog hunters. “

These warnings are traceable to a Facebook post by the Naples (Florida) Cat Alliance on May 15, 2017, in which they described their experience of receiving a cat with purple-tinted paws (nicknamed “Mr. Purple Paws”) of a local animal control. The message said the cat showed how “dog hunters use markers to color the white parts of cats and kittens so they can bet on the color that dies first.” They are “color coded” and then thrown into packs of dogs, while these sick barbarians place their bets “:

advertisement

We asked the Naples Cat Alliance for more information on “Mr. Purple Paws “, and they admitted that they had no direct knowledge that he had escaped or that he had been rescued from the dogfighters, but they had assumed it from a variety of factors (emphasis ours):

The story is true although we have definitely made assumptions about why his paws were colored. We based it on the fact that he came from a region well known for dog fighting. We couldn’t remove the dye, so it wasn’t hair color or a water-soluble marker. The time of his arrival coincided with information we had received from local law enforcement on dog fighting and the coloring or numbering of bait. Can we say definitively that he was the victim of dog fighting, no. We based it on the information and location. It would also make sense because he is a friendly cat and would easily get close to a “friendly” stranger, so he would be easy to catch.

As is often the case when evaluating these types of warnings, it is problematic to draw a line between a particular instance of something and a broader general trend.

Are there organized dog fighting circles in the United States? Unfortunately, yes, and they are both cruel and horrible.

Do people involved in dog fighting use cats and other animals as “bait” to train their dogs or provide entertainment for spectators? Reports suggest that some of them did, but animal welfare organizations have also investigated these allegations and found that they lacked evidence:

The RSPCA has said that claims that kittens are sold as live bait for fighting dogs on Facebook are “not true.”

Reports that kittens were advertised on Facebook as “bait” for dog hunters included two items alleged to sell the animals in Liverpool.

But the RSPCA told the Independent that its investigation had revealed that the information was false.

In a statement, the anti-cruelty to animals organization said, “An inspector from the RSPCA has reviewed reports that kittens are offered for sale on social media as” live bait “and we are satisfied that this it’s not the case.

“We seriously deal with all cruelty to animal calls and have verified the welfare of a number of cats and kittens in relation to these allegations.”

The organization also added that its special operations unit, which investigates organized crime against animals, including dog fighting, has never found “solid evidence” to support the allegations of canine fighters putting their dogs on smaller animals before throwing them away.

Do dog hunters throw several cats into packs of dogs so that spectators can bet which feline will die first? Do they color the legs or fur of these animals to help punters distinguish them from each other? If so, how widespread are these practices? These are all questions that cannot be answered with more definitive answers than “possibly”, “sometimes”, “maybe”, etc.

News articles occasionally report the discovery of dyed cats and associate these discoveries with dog fights, but these reports invariably include warnings that suggestions for dog combat connections are a matter of guesswork rather than evidence, such as : “(BWCR spokesperson, Katie Jane) Lloyd admitted that she had” absolutely no evidence “of the dog baiting theory” and “Mahoning County assistant keeper Dave Nelson stated that these cats could have been involved in dog fighting. “

We have contacted several animal welfare and law enforcement agencies regarding this matter and have yet to find anyone with direct knowledge or evidence of such practices. The ASPCA, for example, told us that while dog fighting remains a “widespread and barbaric practice” in the United States, they “have not encountered this practice (of using cats as bait) in our continued efforts to combat dog fighting across the country. ”

In addition, a number of commentators have offered other possible explanations for purple paws, such as felines having inadvertently come into contact with cydectin (a treatment to be paid for infections and parasites in cattle that is usually dyed in purple to help farmers distinguish between treated and untreated animals).

The best advice we can offer is that if you come across an animal that seems to be neglected or abused – if it seems to be suffering from an untreated illness or injury; if they appear to be malnourished or dehydrated; if confined outside with inadequate protection against the elements and extreme temperatures or without easy access to water; if their fur is shaggy or matted (or, perhaps, of an unusual color) – contact a local animal control or welfare agency and let them investigate.

We note that if dogfighters did apply color to cats’ paws to help punters distinguish these animals from each other during events where cats were mixed, these dogfighters should use a variety of different coloring colors and not just purple. However, the overwhelming preponderance of warnings and articles on this subject urges readers to specifically monitor cats with purple paws, because all of these articles are based on a single Facebook post that reported finding a cat with such coloration. Logically, readers should be alert to cats that appeared to have any shade artificial colors applied to them.

On a positive note, we can report that the Naples Cat Alliance has told us that the original Mr. Purple Paws has been adopted into a new home and now lives outside of Pittsburgh.

advertisement