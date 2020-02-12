advertisement

The title of the famous novel by Jenny Offill “Dept. of Speculation ”, from 2014, refers to an old joke between the anonymous protagonist of the book and her husband. “They were sending letters to each other,” wrote Offill. “The return address was always the same: Speculation department.”

Years later, they both still have the letters, but the husband started sleeping with a young woman in his office, and the joke that once involved the cautious optimism of young love has acquired a darker cast. The question of whether the couple will stay together is a painfully alive question when the protagonist decides to send her husband another letter from the speculation ministry – “She is after all, speculating” – offering to leave New York, to move in the country, and implicitly, save their marriage. “Forget the city,” she writes. “There is nothing left for us. The birds even leave. “

The couple stay together, a fairly happy ending that seems pretty incredible in light of Offill’s new novel, “Weather”, which does not suggest that the uncertainty of the future could be a good or exciting thing – the birds are missing places to go. Both books generate their energy from fear, but, where “Dept. of Speculation “concerned the imminent dissolution of the narrator’s marriage,” Weather “takes place around the presidential election of 2016, and therefore concerns the imminent dissolution of everything else. The most recent in a series of novels wondering if we are living in an “unprecedented era”, “Weather”, is Offill’s attempt to “write in the atmosphere,” she told Publishers Weekly. Rather than zooming in on a single disorienting upheaval in a character’s life, the novel seeks to show how, nowadays, every aspect of everyone’s life feels threatened, and how each decision seems to presage a duel between survival. individual and collective action.

A compromise: when the time comes, choose individual survival but don’t feel very good about it. Such, at least, is the perspective of the narrator of the novel, Lizzie, a dropout who lives on the borderline of gentrification in Brooklyn. Lizzie’s late-night internet sessions and shaky finances have taught her to anticipate the many ways she – and the world – can fall apart. The book begins at the library, where Lizzie has a job for which she is admittedly underqualified, helping clients who, like her, seem to embrace anxiety as a state of rest – a “doomed accessory”, a blonde whose the nails are “bitten in the quick.” “When she has free time, she likes to choose models, things” that fall and accumulate without notice. “

Offill takes a similar approach. Like “Dept. of speculation, “” Weather “is written in fragments and in dead language; narrative pieces are” intended to swirl “alongside quotes, anecdotes, jokes and miscellaneous. Critics liked to call” Speculation Dept. ” thin “or” thin “;” time “is about the same length, but much more diffuse. The fragments allow Offill to incorporate the headlines without much maneuvering: the library alone brings together the roaming growing, the evaporation of the university job market, the importance of keeping Narcan close at hand, the devastation by Uber of local taxi services, vegetarianism and self-help thanks to dubious spirituality. Winning cynicism, Lizzie is finally convinced to join a meditation group that meets in the basement, but she does not give up her ham sandwich once scolded.)

Lizzie also works as an assistant to her former funny graduate counselor, Sylvia, who hosts a popular podcast on climate change called “Hell or High Water”, and who for years has warned of the issues that now concern Lizzie. One of Lizzie’s responsibilities is to answer questions from listeners, who “have biased evangelism in recent times. Lots of questions on Removal mixed with those on wind turbines and carbon taxes. (These also appear in the text.) At home too, the end times are an increasingly urgent topic of conversation. Lizzie’s husband Ben is a classic who does not design educational video games and has a “complicated relationship with modern things”. His brother, Henry, is a former drug addict who depends on Lizzie for his emotional support, especially once he has everything he needs to partner, an advertising executive, becomes pregnant. One of Offill’s lively questions is whether history can be used to understand the future, and Lizzie’s son Eli is less of a character than a lightning rod for his fears about the “climate departure” – the point at which the average climate of a region ceases to resemble what preceded it, becoming truly unprecedented.

In the course of the book, Lizzie becomes what her husband calls a “crazy doomer”. She develops a paranoia that starts with hypochondria induced by the Internet (“knee cancer” is arthritis) and becomes an obsession with survival hacks, although she realizes that these cannot bring you if away only if you feel out of breath to catch the bus. After the election of Donald Trump, Ben embarks on planning the “doomstead”, appropriating it by saying to Lizzie: “There are also old ways to prepare.” Meanwhile, Henry begins to channel atmospheric terror inward. Given that he cannot be trusted to keep together and that children’s lives seem more at risk than ever, he begins to have visions about the murder of his little daughter, has a nervous breakdown due to the pressure to keep them secret and requires constant surveillance by Lizzie, who neglects Ben and Eli.

Henry relapses and eventually divorces, and Lizzie is tempted in a case by a correspondent of the hot war. But the bad things that end up in the text are never as important as the bad feelings that float in the air trying to anticipate them. (Divorce is for the best; Lizzie emerges from her flirt dedicated to her marriage.) For characters like these, the apocalypse is an attractive fantasy; when fate is certain, doing nothing is acceptable. In the real world, however, an individual is always responsible for his actions, and playing the disaster to avoid this responsibility fuels Lizzie’s guilt. “I continue to wonder how we can channel all this fear into action,” she notes. “One evening, Ben and I are going to a justice meeting at the Unitarian church on the street. Good people all around, making plans, helping – so why do I feel so embarrassed? His discordant feelings are dramatized when the family visits the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., where they are given a script to complete a mission. Ben groans because entry is not free, but Lizzie is relieved not to have gone to the Holocaust Museum – simulating the issues and dangers is better than a reminder of the real issues and dangers. She also likes the image of exposed humanity, of spies as moral actors sacrificing themselves for their cause. “The best thing is a pair of ordinary looking glasses,” she notes at the exhibitions. “Inclined cyanide. Use if you are caught by the enemy so as not to betray anyone. “

The question of how to understand the future through the past comes up so often in “Weather”, in so many different forms, that it looks less like a motif than a fixation. An island of narrative interest – will Henry’s breakup look like his last, when he “drowned” and Lizzie “dived right after him”? – is engulfed in a rising tide of worries, both global and insignificant. Will the preparation for the apocalypse be futile, as it was before? Will pest control be futile, as it used to be? “We don’t know if it’s a new mouse or the old mouse,” Offill writes of a rodent in his apartment. “This is the fatal flaw of the heart trap.”

