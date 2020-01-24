advertisement

Q: Kelly, how much time and place for monthly board meetings? – C. B., Redondo Beach.

A: According to Civil Code 4920 (a), notice must be given four days prior to board meetings unless the meeting is held in a closed session only (in which case Civil 4920 (b) (2) requires notice) of two days). , If the meeting qualifies as a Civil 4923 emergency session, no advance notice is required.

Q: Our HOA has the rule that only homeowners listed on the title can attend a board meeting because the sessions are not open to the public. My husband and I recently got married and he is not registered as an owner as he is only on my behalf. He wants to attend the meetings. Can you legally stop him from participating? – M.W., Irvine

When we have a HOA meeting, it is always announced that “If someone is not an owner here, please leave the room”. Since these are “open meetings”, I wondered if this was compatible with Davis-Stirling. – H. D., Cathedral City

A: The Law on Open Meetings only gives Union members the right to participate in open meetings of the Union Council. Civil 4925 states “Any member can attend board meetings …” Tenants, family members of owners or owner representatives have no right to attend. SB Liberty’s decision against Isla Verde in 2013 involved owners who had relocated their entity to their limited liability company and sought to have their attorney attend board meetings on behalf of that company. The court confirmed that the law only granted members the right to participate.

Some associations do not have statutes or rules that determine who can attend board meetings. To avoid possible confusion and embarrassing situations, associations should have a written meeting policy that confirms whether non-members can participate.

Q: A member of our Board of Directors wrote to all Board members about one or the other question and asked them to inform that Director about it before the next meeting. This seems to be a way around email chains. – J.N., Coronado

A: Civil 4090 defines a board meeting as each time a quorum of directors discusses anything that is the responsibility of the board. A chat, a phone call, a group text or video conference with a board quorum is therefore a “board meeting”.

With the increasing (if not predominant) use of email, Civil 4910 anticipates electronic communications by explicitly banning electronic communications as a decision-making method. A group text or a group email in which a board quorum on HOA business is involved violates the section.

Could a director on a five-member board make calls or send separate emails to each of the other directors to express his view? Yes, because it is not expressly prohibited. At some point, however, secret discussions are discovered that damage the trust of the members in the board. Do the directors always want to be on duty or is it better to have discussions up to the board meetings?

The Open Meeting Act not only protects membership, but also the board from being on duty 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Kelly G. Richardson Esq., CCAL, is a Fellow of the College of Community Association Lawyers and a partner of Richardson | Ober | DeNichilo LLP, a California law firm known for advising community organizations. Send questions to Kelly@rodllp.com.

