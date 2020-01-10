advertisement

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced that they want to step down from their royal duties and divide their time between Britain and North America, the million dollar question is what the couple could do next.

It’s not clear if Markle will return to the Hollywood life she left behind when she married the sixth in a row to the British throne in 2018 – the US-born actress played on television shows like “Suits,” “Fringe “and” The League “, as well as films like” Take him to the Greeks “and” Horrible Bosses “.

Andy Cohen, executive producer of “Real Housewives”, has already opportunistically offered her a place in the Beverly Hills edition of the Bravo Reality franchise – “Open invite for The Duchess to join #RHOBH !!!”, he wrote in the meantime the couple’s notorious Instagram post.

While this seems unlikely, Markle may be able to pursue any number of media projects, either as an actress, in front of the camera, or as a producer. A model for the couple could be Barack and Michelle Obama, whose Netflix-based company Higher Ground develops written and unwritten content on serious issues such as race, class, and civil rights.

Markle’s lawyer at Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher did not immediately respond to a comment request, nor did The Gersh Agency, who had previously outdone the actress. PR company Sunshine Sachs said it no longer represented them.

Immersing yourself in content creation isn’t the only way Markle and Prince Harry can infiltrate the Hollywood scene – or “become financially independent,” as they said in their Instagram announcement on Wednesday.

“I think Meghan Markle will remain a big superstar,” Ronn Torossian, CEO of New York-based PR firm 5WPR told TheWrap. “At this point, Meghan and Harry have the potential to get any advertising contracts in the world they may want.”

In fact, a former advertising agent who previously worked with high profile clients told TheWrap that the “opportunities” for Meghan and Harry were endless due to their “international visibility, which is good for international campaigns”. After all, Boston SEMrush, a company specializing in marketing analytics, estimated Meghan Markle’s online search volume at 3.4 million – and that of Beyoncé (1.2 million) and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge (1 million) in the Dwarfed.

“They are really brand-friendly – you have to remember that brands use celebrities for a wide audience. The clearer an image is, the more attractive it is for large brands. Procter & Gamble and Unilever are just two examples of big brands to work with, ”the former agent told TheWrap.

“I don’t see them putting a lot of notes together because there aren’t usually a few notes,” she added. “Harry is a handsome guy I saw in a posh campaign for a watch or an airline. Meghan is a mother and there are a billion campaigns that come to mind. “

How much could you make of these advertising contracts? “You could easily make seven to eight numbers, depending on the business,” said the agent. “It would definitely be helpful if they had a project as it makes them more financial for PR appearances. So I would assume that they would go back to acting. If I were their agent, I would try them to get separate branding deals and expand their social media presence with their own accounts and multiple platforms, because that’s more money. “

She added: “Honestly, they were probably flooded with advertising opportunities but could not accept them because of their position. When I worked with other high profile clients they were very strict with the advertising opportunities they took and tied they always do charity – and I think Meghan and Harry would love to do that. “

Charity, which was a major focus of the couple, will most likely be a large part of their future work, Torossian said, mainly because they previously announced they would start a new charity after they departed from the Royal Foundation, the Royal Foundation They went to charity with William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The agent found that advertising contracts “can be structured to be paid for and also donated to charity so that they are not considered a sale because they are bundled with a donation”.

Markle was previously the global ambassador for World Vision, the world’s largest international children’s charity. When the two announced their engagement, they asked for charity donations instead of gifts and selected seven organizations that reflect “their shared values”. These organizations included CHIVA (Children’s HIV Association), Crisis, the Myna Mahila Foundation, Scotty’s Little Soldiers and StreetGames Surfer’s Against Sewage and The Wilderness Foundation UK.

Other ideas for Markle could be partnerships with brands for collaborations, e.g. B. Target for a home collection, or become an ambassador for nonprofits.

But Eileen Koch, CEO and founder of EKC PR, warns the couple to take it slow. “My advice to you, if you sit in front of me, is to take a breath and make sure you are in the right hands,” said Koch, whose clients included Jamie Foxx, Floyd Mayweather, and Carmen Electra. “They need strong management that looks at the whole picture, not just the moment, and that doesn’t take advantage of them.” They also have to decide whether to continue in public. Who knows if they want to go into the advertising space at all – I think there will be more across the board. ”

At this early stage of the transition from active royals, according to Koch, it is advisable to act consciously. “Everything is thrown at them and they can’t accept everything – and they don’t have to,” she said.

Meghan Markle’s development from “suit star” to real princess (photos)

Meghan Markle was an actress before she married Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex. Could we see Markle on the small screen again when the couple resign from their royal duties and try to become “financially independent”? Check out her previous roles.

“Much like love” (2005) Markle literally played a “hot girl” in this romantic comedy with Ashton Kutcher. Markle was sitting next to Kutcher’s figure on an airplane. And that was about it.

“CSI: NY” (2006) Before Meghan got a regular role in the series, she played a small role in this crime trial and played a maid who cleaned up in business lingerie. Spoiler alert: she didn’t commit the murder. CBS

“Remember Me” (2010) One of Markle’s first roles was a small role in this romantic drama with Robert Pattinson and Emilie de Ravin. Fortunately, Markle’s career has taken a better turn than the end of this film.

Markle met her first husband, Trevor Engelson, when he was producing on “Remember Me”. The two divorced in 2013 after two years of marriage. Getty Images

“Suits” (2011 – 2018) : Meghan played in this U.S. legal drama from its premiere as Rachel Zane, a paralegal who eventually attended the law school herself. United States

“Horrible Bosses” (2011) Markle had a tiny bit in this slippery comedy, but managed to steal a scene with Jason Sudeikis, who told her she was way too cute to be a FedEx girl. “You have to be an actress or a model or something,” he said. Try kings, Sudeikis. New line

“Castle” (2012) Markle actually played a princess once. Well, somehow. In one episode of this ABC drama, the actress played as Sleeping Beauty or as a woman who dresses up like her before she is almost murdered. Markle turned out to be the one who hatched the whole plan and killed her friends. ABC

“Dater’s Handbook” (2016) Yes, Markle even made a Hallmark channel film. She played Cass, a successful businesswoman who struggled to find love. But don’t worry, she did it after using a dating guide and then throwing it away completely. Soon after packing up this TV movie, Markle really found love for Harry. Mark

Markle told Vanity Fair that she met Prince Harry in July 2016 – and the two first appeared together at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September 2017, a Harry Potter-led multisport event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen to compete. Getty Images

In November 2017, Harry and Meghan announced their engagement. Getty Images

On May 19, 2018, Markle and Prince Harry married at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. She is Duchess of Sussex and Princess Henry of Wales (Henry is Harry’s real name). Getty Images

In May 2019, Markle took on a new role: mother. The Duchess welcomed son Archie on May 9th. Getty Images

In January 2020, the Duke and Duchess announced that they would step down from their royal duties and split their time in North America. They are also planning to start a new nonprofit. Getty Images

