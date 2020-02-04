advertisement

Did Marcelito Pomoy make it to the final with America’s Got Talent: The Champions? What about X, Hans, Sandou Trio Russian Bar and some other acts that are participating? We’ll break it all down in this article.

More news about America’s Got Talent: The Champions in video form Be sure to see some of the latest ones below! Remember that after doing just that subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then watch our full series playlist.

Before we go on diving, let’s share some of our early predictions – Duo Transcend and Marcelito were locks to move forward in our heads. The same goes for Sandou Trio Russian Bar. Alexa Lauenburger also felt like a certainty based on what some of the judges said.

advertisement

Still, there were some difficult choices elsewhere – whether we see a wizard like X or Dania Diaz or not. Or if either JJ Pantano or Ran Niemiller came out of the comedy category. Then there was Strauss Serpent, someone who is really unique and unique. There was a lot of variety tonight, but only six places for those who could move forward.

Similar news – Be sure to learn more about America’s Got Talent: The Champions

What do you think of America’s Got Talent: The Champions results today?

Share this now in the comments below! Also, remember to be interested in more news when it comes to the show. (Photo: NBC.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r7eCUbLZcpY (/ embed)

advertisement