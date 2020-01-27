advertisement

“This is a difficult time for our country,” said majority leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday after the Clerk of the House of Representatives arrived in the Senate chamber carrying impeachment articles against President Donald Trump. . McConnell added, “But this is precisely the kind of time that the drafters created the Senate for.” This is true, even if his assertion that the Senate “would go beyond the short term and the faction fever” is laughable. Some Republican colleagues at McConnell don’t seem to be thinking any longer than the number of times Trump could tweet about them before their next primary. But it is the Senate that we have at an extremely heartbreaking time in our history, and Thursday, following the direction of the Constitution, Chief Justice John Roberts swore among its members as jurors. The seven directors of the House whom President Nancy Pelosi appointed last week are now essentially petitioners, coming to present their arguments before senators whose votes can be fixed by partisanship. And yet, they have strong arguments to present.

It could probably be even stronger. Just hours after McConnell’s intervention, Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, appeared on MSNBC in a dozen interviews with Rachel Maddow. Parnas said he understood from Giuliani that they had Trump’s approval to pressure Ukrainian officials to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, who had a paid seat on the board of directors of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma. Parnas described a plot involving, among others, Attorney General William Barr. The House also released (and sent to the Senate) documents related to Parnas that outline various savage ploys, including possible threats against Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. Parnas has credibility issues; he is currently indicted for campaign funding and his allegations must be substantiated. Giuliani called him a liar, and Trump denied even knowing him, no matter what.

And other revelations will certainly follow. The main dilemma, with Trump, is that there is always a new path to the disaster site of his administration: an interview with Parnas; a hint from John Bolton, the former national security adviser, that if the Senate summons him, he will have interesting things to say; a Government Accountability Office decision that the administration’s suspension of aid to Ukraine during its lobbying campaign violated a law called the Impoundment Control Law. This finding may overturn the President’s argument that his relations with Ukraine are not illegal. The decision was made public just hours before the senators were sworn in; Senator Chuck Schumer quoted him at a press conference during which he expressed his dismay that the trial could take place “without witnesses”.

advertisement

Calling new witnesses to the Senate trial would require a simple majority in an expected vote after each party has presented its arguments. It is less than the two-thirds required for a conviction, but, given the majority of Republicans fifty-three, it may still be out of reach. The Democrats in the House might have done better to extend their search for witnesses when they had the opportunity to do so themselves, that is, before voting on the clauses. Perhaps they would have waited for some of the pending subpoena proceedings to go to higher courts, in which case Chief Justice Roberts could play a more complicated role. But they did not do it, and there is no return possible. Removal is an expression of the faith of the House in his case, and it must be remembered that the leaders already have powerful witnesses. More than a dozen of them testified in the House, defying the President’s orders to leave. Their overwhelming testimony will be heard in the Senate and by the public, whether in video clips or in transcripts that managers cite, and their words should resonate.

There is Ambassador William Taylor, who said that the nation’s official agenda had been subordinated to that of the president; Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who heard Trump’s call in July 2019 with President Volodymyr Zelensky and recognized it as very inappropriate; former National Security Council official Fiona Hill, who witnessed the Bolton explosion in what he called “drug trafficking”; and Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who interacted with enough senior administration officials (including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence) to conclude that “everyone knew about it.” There is also David Holmes, the diplomat who heard Sondland reassure Trump that Zelensky “loves your ass” and would do whatever he wanted. And there is Trump himself, who, according to the official notes to the July appeal, told Zelensky that he wanted him “to do us a favor.” Indeed, the passage of time since the last witnesses may have obscured part of the richness of the file. (Who were the Three Amigo still? Sondland, former Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and former Special Envoy Kurt Volker.)

Some Republican senators, such as Rand Paul and Ted Cruz, have argued that, if the directors of the house manage to call more witnesses, the president should also be among them, perhaps, Hunter Biden. Senator Kamala Harris told CNN on Thursday, “We must have all the evidence available,” but when asked about young Biden, she noted that there are rules about relevance. Otherwise, “you could just say,” I want Santa to show up. “” Many Republicans, of course, consider Hunter Biden to be very relevant. There are no perfect answers here; a trial, in our confrontation system, is not supposed to be organized with precision. The president, rightly so, should be free to argue that he deems the strongest, just as he had the freedom on Friday to choose Alan Dershowitz – apparently taking a break to defend himself over his past association with Jeffrey Epstein – to help him do it.

The message that, without new witnesses, the trial could prove to be misleading also risks reinforcing the Senate Republicans’ complaint that the House sent them something bad and incomplete, and that they cannot be asked to do the work of the lower house in its place. But their work is there; a lot of evidence is in hand. Republicans’ cowardly indifference to the Constitution will be all the more evident to the public if the focus is on what leaders have, rather than what they don’t have. And then the country can judge the Senate. ♦

advertisement