New Zealanders have the option of returning or firing Jacinda Ardern’s government on September 19 if kiwis go to a general election.

The Prime Minister and Labor leader announced the election date in Wellington on Tuesday.

“I will ask the New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the government based on stability, a strong economy and progress in the long term challenges for New Zealand,” she said.

Deputy prime minister and leader of the conservative national party Simon Bridges will try to make Jacinda Ardern’s coalition the first government in New Zealand after over 40 years.

Given that Ms. Ardern was elected prime minister, the relatively strong New Zealand economy, and voters’ preference for stability, he faces a difficult question – in stark contrast to the past 15 years in Australian politics.

She took a playful bump at Australia’s expense when she pointed out Labor’s case to be brought back into office.

“I see a strong economy with low unemployment and growth rates that others are jealous of and that outstrip the counties that we often compare ourselves to, like Australia and the UK,” she said.

The unemployment rate in Australia is 5.1 percent compared to 4.2 percent in New Zealand.

Annual kiwi growth has recently been 2.7 percent compared to 1.7 percent in Australia.

Mr. Bridges responded quickly to Ms. Ardern’s announcement, saying that infrastructure delays showed that Labor and Jacinda Ardern could not deliver.

“A government that I lead will keep its promises. The New Zealanders know that we will do things whether it is more money in our pockets, a stronger economy, less taxes, the construction of infrastructure and roads, or that Family security is going to increase violence against gangs, “he said.

Ms. Ardern has informed Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy.

The parliament will be dissolved on August 12. Overseas elections will begin on September 2 and pre-selection on September 7.

Jacinda Ardern’s preference should be seen in the context of New Zealand’s Mixed Member Proportional (MMP) system, which enables smaller parties to enter parliament more easily and delivers surprising results.

In 2017, then Prime Minister Bill English smiled on election night and declared victory, after National had won over 44 percent of the vote, as clearly the largest party in parliament.

Instead, Ms. Ardern, who took the lead just seven weeks earlier to revive Labor’s unsuccessful election campaign, became prime minister after winning minority parties in government-building negotiations.

NZ First, led by Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and the Greens, are both currently supporting Labor, but will conduct separate campaigns.

The Prime Minister has agreed to launch a “positive, factual and robust” campaign to combat the spread of misinformation online and to provide Labor guidelines for independent calculation.

“It is our job to deliver the campaign that New Zealanders expect and deserve,” she said.

Ms. Ardern rejected the idea that the 235-day campaign would tire kiwis and said it was best practice to schedule an appointment well in advance.

“It is fair and it allows our electoral commission to prepare … (MPs), everyone is always in campaign mode anyway,” she said.

The date – September 19th – takes the poll in the same month as the last two elections, while avoiding school holidays and All Blacks matches.

The New Zealanders will also vote on two important social issues in referenda that are timed to match the general election – legalizing euthanasia and cannabis.

Originally published as Ardern Picks September 19 for the New Zealand election

