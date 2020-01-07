advertisement

Arda Turan (remember him?) Looks set to return to Barcelona after his contract with Turkish Super League team Istanbul Basaksehir is canceled.

The midfielder joined the club on a two-and-a-half year loan deal in January 2018 and has spent quite a shocking time in Turkey.

The club have issued a statement confirming the news of the midfielder’s departure:

“Our footballer Arda Turan met with Basaksehir Mayor Goksel Gumusdag and asked to leave the club to open a new page in his career. Gumusdag responded positively to his request and therefore, Turan’s contract was canceled with a mutual agreement. ”

Arda also went on social media to confirm his exit and offer thanks to the club and their president.

All this means that Arda can return to Barcelona as he has a contract with the Spanish champions by the end of the season.

Certainly he could request a new club to move to his place, and there are reports suggesting that he is wanted by Galatasaray and may seal an action in the coming days.

