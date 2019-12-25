advertisement

MOSKOW – Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said Wednesday that the mandatory military recruitment of one of his allies on a remote Arctic air base has resulted in illegal kidnapping and imprisonment.

Ruslan Shaveddinov, a project manager at the Navalny Anti-Corruption Foundation, was arrested at his Moscow apartment on Monday after the door, power outage and SIM card on his mobile phone were disabled remotely.

On Tuesday night, Shaveddinov resurfaced at a remote military base in Novaya Zemlya, a freezing archipelago in the Arctic Ocean some 2,000km (1240 miles) north of Moscow and the location of a missile air defense unit.

Navalny said Shaveddinov, who had previously tried to appeal his recruitment for medical reasons, had managed to make a call Wednesday using someone else’s phone.

He said he was told he would not be allowed a cell phone during his one year of military service, and said another soldier had been assigned to accompany him at any time to see what he was doing.

Navalny said lawyers for Shaveddinov will challenge his recruitment and argue that he was illegally abducted and imprisoned.

“Serving in the military has simply become a way to lock people up,” Navalny wrote on social media.

Opposition activists likened Shaveddinov’s treatment to the way in which Tsarist Russia and the former Soviet Union sent political opponents to the far corners of the country, which is the largest country in the world by territory.

Shaveddinov was part of Navalny’s unsuccessful campaign to run against Vladimir Putin for the presidency in 2018, worked as a TV presenter for Navalny’s online channel, and helped manage projects at the Navalny Foundation which specializes in publicizing corruption investigations to state officials and managers.

Valentina Melnikova, head of the Soldiers’ Union Mothers Committees, told Reuters there were serious doubts about the way Shaveddinov was treated.

“This is obviously illegal,” she said.

But Colonel Maxim Loktev, deputy military commissar for Moscow, told the TASS news agency that Shaveddinov had avoided mandatory recruitment for a long time and that a court on Monday had ruled his recruitment as regular.

One-year military service is mandatory in Russia for all male citizens aged 18-27, with some exceptions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Shaveddinov’s treatment seemed legitimate if he were a draftsman.

“If he avoided recruiting, he broke the relevant Russian Federation law,” Peskov said. “If he avoided recruiting and was going to be recruited that way, everything was done strictly in accordance with the law.” (Additional reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Maria Vasilyeva; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

