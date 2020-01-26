advertisement

Return footage showing what the 1960s Skegness vacation looked like was released.

The images, which were shared by Lincolnshire Film Archive, are taken from an excerpt from a film called is an excerpt from the film “We Chose Skegness”.

advertisement

The film follows a family who earns money and wants to go somewhere on vacation, reports LincolnshireLive.

The narrator says, “And there it was – a real Littlewoods check for £ 8,406.

A couple enjoying their time on the beach

(Image: Images and video courtesy of Lincolnshire Film Archive. Www.lincsfilm.co.uk 01205 750055.)

“We could spend the vacation we dreamed of all over the world.

“But, as usual, we chose Skegness. And this time, we really did it in style.”

Family having fun in Skeggy

(Image: Images and video courtesy of Lincolnshire Film Archive. Www.lincsfilm.co.uk 01205 750055.)

The family visits the Skegness weather station, the tower esplanade, the lights and of course the world famous beach.

The video goes on to say, “Of course it was a beautiful sunny day – Skegness always has good weather.”

“Bathing beauties” enjoying the luxurious Skegness

(Image: Images and video courtesy of Lincolnshire Film Archive. Www.lincsfilm.co.uk 01205 750055.)

The young boy in the video also has a glimpse of “bathing beauties” on the beach playing with a beach ball, as well as a ride on a donkey.

It is a snapshot of what tourists could expect when visiting the Lincolnshire coast all these years ago, and shows how much has changed since then – although there are still some attractions emblematic to date.

The video is available on Youtube, 59 years after its original release.

You can watch it in full here:

.

advertisement