Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes fight for a place in England’s bowling attack for the third test with South Africa.

Fielding coach Paul Collingwood announced that the trio in Port Elizabeth would fight to succeed injured James Anderson.

With the 1-1 draw, the tourists hope to further expand their impressive 189-run victory in the second test, with Archer, Wood and Woakes taking a place in the lineup.

“In the next two training sessions, you have the opportunity to show us that you should be the one on the team,” said Collingwood.

“It’s really nice to be able to take a test when you can choose from players who are 100 percent ready to go.

“Here at PE [Port Elizabeth] the pitch is generally slower, so sometimes it can be great to have such an X factor.

“The training session on Sunday was one of the best we have had in a long time.

“We saw how bowlers really went against the Batters. They made it really difficult for them. If we can do that more often, our training as a team will grow very strongly and very quickly.”

Collingwood responded to suggestions that Archer got lost after coming on stage with England last year and jumped in to defend the 24-year-old.

“He is very early in his international career,” he said. “He didn’t play much with the Kookaburra ball, which requires a completely different skill than the Dukes.

“His main skill is bowling at 90 mph. We have enough bowlers in and around the county circuit who can bow at 82 to 85 mph and try to snap it.

“You want wood and archer to give you that X factor.”

The third test starts on Thursday.

