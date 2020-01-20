advertisement

The Vikings squandered a late two-digit lead, but recovered to defeat the Roman Catholic 94-93.

WARMINSTER – A smart move to get to the right corner and one that dribbles to the left.

This was Archbishop Woods Jaylen Stinson’s decision to send Sunday’s game with the Roman Catholic king into the double extension that the Vikings won between 94 and 93.

advertisement

The game became even more remarkable when the players found out that Woods third option in the inbounds game was 1.3 seconds before the first extra time ended.

“It was a specific game, but we had to adjust to how they played outside,” said Stinson. “I started from the top, then went down and had to adjust when the defender left.”

“This time we came up with something different, but we still have the same attitude. That was the third option, ”said Archbishop Wood’s Rahsool Diggins. “We pulled ourselves together. I come up, put a back wall and then go in the corner for three. The shot we got was the third option. “

Finale: @WoodBoysBball 94, Roman 93 in 2 OT. @HSGameOn pic.twitter.com/nbOtbifwdQ

– Joe Tansey (@ JTansey90), January 19, 2020

The Philadelphia Catholic League competition’s momentum-changing game was the second section of the game in which Stinson took over.

At the end of the regulation, Stinson forced theft and earned a trip to the free throw line, where he made two free throws to send the game into an additional period that was knotted at 74-74.

“Our plan was not to get the steal – it was to get the jump ball because we owned it,” said Stinson. “He threw it up and we got it.”

The game took place after the Roman Catholic player (10: 6) fought back from a deficit of 11 points at the end of the third quarter.

“I think they really mature and are much more focused as a team,” said Wood head coach John Mosco. “We also believe more in ourselves to play together like that.”

After the Vikings (12-3) had gained more life in the second extension, Diggins made sure that a third or fourth extension was not on the schedule.

Jaylen Stinson’s 3-pointer puts the game in double overtime !!! @ WoodBoysBball 85, Roman 85. @HSGameOn pic.twitter.com/YJ3hkLORlY

– Joe Tansey (@ JTansey90), January 19, 2020

“I said we have to win and I don’t play overtime anymore,” said Diggins.

While beating the robust novel, which reached the quarter-finals of PIAA class 6A a year ago, while Wood lost to Moon in the class 5A title game, would be a significant victory for some in two overtime hours, the Vikings know that it is big Scheme of the season doesn’t matter, especially with another big clash Friday night on the street.

“It means a lot, but it doesn’t mean anything either, because it’s a regular season game and we just have to move on to the next game,” said Stinson. “We just have to concentrate on Neumann-Goretti.”

Jaylen Stinson ties the game to the line for @WoodBoysBball.

74-74 left with 9.9 seconds. @HSGameOn pic.twitter.com/oM4uohrYVS

– Joe Tansey (@ JTansey90), January 19, 2020

advertisement