A weekly view of Bucks County Area High School basketball

What do we know about our local Bucks County squad as they prepare for their perspective playoff runs?

There are many good teams, but probably not a good elite.

Archbishop Woods junior cast of Division I college recruits – Rahsool Diggins, Daeshon Shepherd, Jaylen Stinson and Marcus Randolph – could be the exception.

The Vikings, runners-up a year ago, are in first place with two remaining games in the Philadelphia Catholic League. If the Vikings are doing business at home against La Salle and Archbishop Ryan, they are no worse than number 2 in the PCL playoffs and a clear favorite when it comes to the semi-finals at the Palestra.

However, this is also not a matter of course. Also this year, the top eight or nine teams in the PCL are all very good and cannot be shocked if a high seed falls in front of the Palestra.

We will know the brackets until the end of the regular season on Sunday. The preliminary round matches take place on Wednesday, the quarter-finals are scheduled for Friday.

The semi-final at the Palestra will take place on February 19.

District 1 class 6A

There are some new faces in the hierarchy this season, but traditional programs are also continuing. I think the race for the semi-finals in Temple is wide open.

Methacton is ranked second behind Garnet Valley on Thursday, but the Warriors may be the favorite to end Abington’s three-year championship. If you remember, in the quarterfinals a year ago, Methacton lost a nail biter to Pennridge, and almost the entire team – including Jeff Woodward, 6-foot-8 center – is back.

SOL national winner Bensalem, led by junior top scorer James Ashford and experienced all-purpose striker Jeremiah Alexander, is expected to celebrate seventh place in the first round despite two defeats towards the end of the season.

Pennridge, who only had two regulars from last year, played North Penn in a game that ended too late for this edition, but a win there would bring Rams # 8 or better. The Rams were led this year by the great Trent Fisher and Point Guard Christian Guldin.

Farewell rounds are important for these two teams because the first round on paper seems more unpredictable than ever. Regardless of whether you speak No. 9 against No. 24 or No. 16 against No. 17, these games could all be two-way.

What is it like? I think teams like Wissahickon, North Penn, or Pennsbury, who are likely to pop their bubbles and miss qualifying, could have won a game or two if they had come in.

Energy programs have long dominated the classification of large schools in District One, and the semi-finals in Temple usually always include the Abingtons, Lower Merions, Coatesvilles, Chesters or Plymouth Whitemarshes. These teams could race all races again this year, but the chances are better than ever that we could see fresh faces at the Liacouras Center.

The brackets will be announced on Sunday afternoon at piaa1.org. The first round games are scheduled for February 14th.

PAISAA

The lesser-known state tournament, the version of the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association, starts with boxing games on Tuesday.

This tournament, which will take place on February 22nd with the semi-final and championship at Montgomery County Community College, includes private school teams from the Inter-Academic League, the Friends School League and others.

There are some very good basketball teams and players in this league. Westtown School, which is likely to be the favorite again after attending Haverford School last year, has featured NBA draft lottery picks like Mo Bamba and Cam Reddish in recent years.

The Germantown Academy was very successful at this tournament in the past. The patriots have been up and down this year, but with Point Guard Jordan Longino they have a great Division I talent that always makes this a dangerous team.

The George School saw an upswing this year under Ben Luber, the coach of Council Rock North, and finished second in the regular season in the Friends School League. The Cougars also have talent, led by guards Nazim Pierre and Jack Vreeswyk.

And the Solebury School had a decent season, led by Troy McGregor, the county’s best shooter.

The brackets and schedule for this tournament should be known by Friday or Saturday. More information is available at paisaasports.org.

Other

No, we haven’t forgotten the rest of the District One brackets in grades A through 5A. More on that next week as these tournaments have a later start.

Todd Thorpe: tthorpe@theintell.com; @toddrthorpe

