Courier Intell sports staff

Monday

February 3, 2020 at 9:09 pm

Bucks County High School Boys basketball roundup: February 3rd

Archbishop Wood 80, St. Josephs Prep 69: The Vikings remained in first place in the Catholic League in Philadelphia, led by Marcus Randolph, who scored 24 points, including four 3-points. Randolph was 4v4 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. In the fourth race, the Vikings went off the line 14 against 16 as a team.

For Wood, Rahsool Diggins also had 18 points and Jaylen Stinson 16.

Holy Ghost Prep 54, Neshaminy 39: Steve Cianci scored 20 points when the Firebirds contested this rivalry game on Monday night. Tyler Mish added 13 and Ryan O’Hara had 10 as Holy Ghost improved to 18-3 during the season.

