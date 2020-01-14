advertisement

Courier Intell sports staff

Monday

January 13, 2020 at 8:50 pm

January 13, 2020 at 11:02 pm

Bucks County High School Boys basketball roundup: January 13th

Archbishop Wood 83, Bonner-Prendergast 75: After giving up the lead with 25 points in the second half, the Vikings returned late to claim victory over the visiting brothers.

All five Holzstarter finished in double digits, led by Junior Point Guard Rahsool Diggins, who scored 26 points and scored six rebounds before ending the foul.

Marcus Randolph had 16 points and five limits, Daeshon Shepherd 15 points and nine boards, Jaylen Stinson 12 points and Muneer Newton 10 points.

Archbishop Ryan 72, Conwell-Egan 45: The Eagles fell behind in the first quarter and could not compete against a strong Ryan squad. Ryan’s lead was 37:18 at halftime.

Senior Kareeme Davis was 15 points ahead of Egan, while Junior Jalen Carey scored nine points and newcomer Ty Corbin added eight.

Perkiomen Valley 40, Souderton 33: There was a three-point quarter-final among the Indians, who lost for the fifth time in six games. Souderton led 30-28 after three quarters.

Jason Price was the team’s top scorer with nine points, while Jack Towsen added eight points.

