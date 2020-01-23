advertisement

Archbishop Ntagali and Bishop Nasak in Christ Church Cathedral in the Diocese of Karamoja Nord (PHOTO / courtesy).

KARAMOJA – The Church of Uganda’s Archbishop The Very Reverend Stanley Ntagali was praised for preaching the gospel of unity, tolerance and reconciliation.

Various speakers gave different descriptions of Archbishop Ntagali during his farewell service at Christ Church Cathedral in the Diocese of North Karamoja on January 22.

The Right Reverend James Nasak, Host Bishop, congratulated the Archbishop on his passion for preaching the Gospel and for choosing Karamoja to do his missionary work, the fruits of salvation and reconciliation having been reaped.

“Your focus on unity and reconciliation is one of the reasons why we have our present peace and the same reason why all these people came to receive you today and yesterday,” said Bishop Nasak.

Bishop Giuseppe Filippi of the Catholic Diocese of Kotido and other leaders of different faiths attended the service.

Bishop Giuseppe congratulated Archbishop Ntagali on the promotion of unity between the Church of Uganda and other faiths.

“Your grace, your active membership in the Ugandan Joint Christian Council and the Interfaith Council of Uganda is a clear manifestation of how you want the Church you lead and other denominations to join forces to serve the people of God, share the values ​​and the development agenda. Said Bishop Giuseppe.

In his remarks, the Archbishop noted that he had a lot of passion for the Karamoja region.

He called on Christians to support their children through education and health care.

“Let us love our children, boys and girls, and give them education and health services,” said Archbishop Ntagali.

“The Ugandan Church has declared 2019 and now 2020 years of the children. We are now focusing on advocating for children’s rights to give them a solid foundation for gaining confidence as they grow up, ”he added.

The archbishop also implored the residents of Karamoja to avoid early marriage and the misuse of firearms.

“In 2014, the warriors were disarmed by the UPDF. The old warriors became evangelists, now we suddenly hear that weapons are coming back. I invite you to come to Christ and focus on education because education is a silent power. Said the Archbishop.

Over a hundred people gave their lives to Jesus Christ after the Archbishop’s sermon.

The Archbishop blessed and congratulated them on seeing the light and setting out on the right path.

He commanded St Andrews SS Lobalangit in the sub-county of Karenga

He noted that when the Church started, it started with schools and hospitals.

“Educating our children is one way to preach the gospel and to fight ignorance.”

The archbishop was accompanied by his wife Mama Beatrice, of the rev. Samuel Kanyike, his chaplain, his family and Sadiiki Adams Provincial Communications from the Church of Uganda.

