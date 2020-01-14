advertisement

Archbishop of the Church of Uganda The Very Rev. Stanley Ntagali at a recent presser (PHOTO / File).

MUKONO – Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Very Reverend Stanley Ntagali, has expressed disappointment with some Church leaders from Uganda who defy the resolutions of the provincial assembly in pocketing money from the directory collected at the Christian University of Uganda (UCU), which meant Sunday for the university.

Rt Rev Ntagali made the remarks on Tuesday, January 14, during community worship at the institution where they had met to say goodbye as Chancellor of the University.

UCU Sunday is a day on the Uganda Church calendar which takes place every last Sunday in September at the UCU, which is a fundraising day where all of the books collected on that day- there must be returned to the University.

It is a resolution of the provincial assembly as a solution to the institution’s limited funds due to high government taxes.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Rev Canon John Senyonyi said the establishment cannot survive on student tuition fees as there is too little to manage the university’s activities.

“The UCU cannot be run on student tuition fees because the money is too low because most of it is taken by the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) to pay the taxes,” said Dr. Rev Senyonyi.

The Very Rev. Ntagali noted that when the college of theology was transformed into a university about 23 years ago, there was an agreement that 1% of the dioceses of each diocese would be sent to the institution that was never put implemented.

“So we found the UCU on Sunday to find funds for the university. On this day, all the directory collected in all the parishes of the Church of Uganda must be sent to the UCU.

However, he was disappointed in retiring that even his own diocese of Kampala with well-to-do people was unable to collect the money as resolved by the provincial assembly.

“The resolution of the assembly must be followed to the point.” He noted

