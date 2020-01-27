advertisement

An Arbroath woman told how she saved her husky from rogue dog vendors who threatened her with a knife after the animal was stolen from outside a store in Dundee.

Anna Locke’s terrifying ordeal began in June when a friend caring for Konan, nine, left the animal tied up outside Tesco on Murraygate.

Within minutes, the dog was gone and later, Anna was informed that it was advertised for sale online at £ 900.

Fearing never to see the beloved pet again, Anna and her father organized a daring rescue mission by pretending that they wanted to buy Konan, then removed him from the sordid apartment of his captor while being threatened with a knife.

Konan, who has shown signs of being abused, begins to return to normal after his terrifying ordeal but still displays symptoms of trauma.

Now Anna wants to raise awareness of the dangers of leaving animals unattended in public places.

She said, “It takes five minutes for a dog to be caught.

“When Konan was gone, I felt so helpless, I didn’t know where he was or if I would ever see him again.

“Missing Pets Dundee and Angus helped me launch a social media campaign with digital posters and we got so many responses.

“A woman in Dundee called to say that she saw her neighbor, who did not normally have a dog, standing outside with a husky.

“The way she described it, I knew instantly that it was Konan.

“We were also told that Konan was announced for online sale.”

Anna’s mom then waited outside of Stobswell’s apartment where Konan was detained, but couldn’t save the dog.

Anna added, “My mom went there after work, so she ended up chasing the man in the suit and high heels.

“It sounds funny now, but at the time, we were concerned that if Konan were sold, it would be.

“So we went back, this time with my father, after dialing the number on the ad and pretending to want to buy Konan.

“The apartment was disgusting, there was no carpet or furniture, just a sleeping bag on the floor.

“Konan immediately ran to us and my father told the guy that he was our dog and that we were taking him.”

Anna said the man then pulled out a knife and threatened to stab them, but they managed to escape unharmed, along with the dog.

She added, “Konan is doing better now, but he’s a different dog, much more shy with strangers and doesn’t like to be left alone.

“I’m so glad it’s all over now – it was such a traumatic ordeal for us and the dog too.”

