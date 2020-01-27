advertisement

Arbroath tennis ace Jonny O’Mara expressed his joy at reaching the bottom eight of the Australian Open.

The Scottish star had a successful first quarterfinal of the Grand Slam with his double partner Marcelo Arevalo from El Salvador.

O’Mara went to social media to celebrate the memorable victory of the knockout stages over the seventh seeded John Peers and Michael Venus, the Angus and Arevalo player triumphing 6-4 7-6 (9-7 ) on the strongly imagined duo Melbourne.

O’Mara said: “Quarterfinals !! Amazing atmosphere on the court today. So pumped up to win!”

The 24-year-old and Alevaro will face fourth seed Ivan Dodic of Croatia and Filip Polasek of Slovakia in the quarterfinals in the wee hours of the morning.

Three British players have qualified for the bottom eight of the men’s doubles after Joe Salisbury and Ken Skupski followed O’Mara in wins in the third round.

Salisbury and his American partner Rajeev Ram are the eleventh seeds and have always been successful at the slam.

They reached the quarterfinals of the French Open last year, and a 6-4 7-6 knockout of sixth seed Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos saw them match that.

Skupski’s partnership with his brother Neal ended last summer when he joined Jamie Murray. But, just in his second tournament with Mexican Santiago Gonzalez, Skupski, 36, tied his best Grand Slam result.

Their last victory was a 6-3 6-4 win over 16th seeded American Austin Krajicek of the United States and Croatian Franko Skugor.

None of the British players will face each other yet, although O’Mara and Skupski may have met in the semi-finals.

