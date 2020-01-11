advertisement

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell hopes to triple the league win against Alloa but still wants the Wasps to avoid the dreaded fall.

The Lichties are heading to Indodrill Stadium today, offering a perfect record against their part-time colleagues in the championship this season.

Angus’s men won 1-0 on the same field on August 24 before clinching a 2-1 victory over Peter Grant at Gayfield on November 2.

As he ends his squad in search of three runs again, Campbell looks at the big picture and hopes that Arbroath and Alloa will manage to stay in the division at the end of the campaign.

Their hosts are currently seated at the back of the table.

“I really hope Alloa will stay with us,” said Campbell.

“It is not easy to survive in this league, especially when you are part time, but I think both clubs have given it a try and deserve praise for it.

“I’m more concerned with my own team, of course, and we’re only seven points ahead of Alloa at the moment, so we’re looking to keep going.”

The Lichties, who hope to get back into shape after a disappointing home loss to Morton last Saturday, loaned Logan Chalmers to Dundee United, while Robert Wilson and Greig Spence moved to Stenhousemuir.

