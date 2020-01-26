advertisement

An Angus man manhandled a car seat containing a newborn baby after going wild.

Corrie Anderson pleaded guilty to acting in a threatening and abusive manner by yelling, swearing, acting aggressively and pulling the car seat of a child with a three-week-old baby.

The child was reportedly upset during the incident, which occurred in Arbroath on December 31, 2015 or January 1, 2016.

Anderson, 24, also assaulted his mother in the city on January 1, 2016.

He grabbed her by the body, pushed her onto the body and dropped her onto a bed.

On the same date and in the same location, he also shouted, swore, acted aggressively, and damaged the television by repeatedly hitting it.

Anderson was acquitted of a charge alleging that he deliberately neglected another infant between October 22 and November 26, 2016 by failing to consult a doctor for the child at a time when urgent medical care was required.

Allegations that he exposed the baby, then aged six to eleven weeks, to “conditions in which he suffered blunt trauma by unknown blunt force”, including fractures of the ribs, arms and legs, were removed from the charge.

Sheriff John Rafferty said he plans to supervise Anderson from Thomas Place to Arbroath.

He postponed his sentence to March 27.

