The family of an Arbroath man found dead after a five-day search paid tribute to the local community for their support.

Police have now confirmed that the body found in an area of ​​land behind Demondale Road has been officially identified as that of Bailey Menmuir.

The former student of Arbroath High Bailey, also known as Bailey Mearns, was last seen at his home on Strathairlie Avenue in the city around 7 a.m. on Monday.

His body was discovered Friday afternoon after a morning of intense activity in Arbroath.

A family statement released by police on Monday reads: “Maureen, Debbie and Marc wish to thank everyone who shared the call and everyone on social media for their kind words, we are overwhelmed by the number of people who thought of him.

“We would now like to request confidentiality right now as we try to come to terms with our loss, thank you.”

