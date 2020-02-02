advertisement

Top athletes gathered in the same stadium on February 2nd to test their skills and endurance. No, not the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs in Miami for the Super Bowl LIV – we’re talking about the sixth annual Otter Bowl in the Pacific Aquarium.

At 3:30 p.m., around the same time as the big game started, the four aquarium otters – Chloe, Maggie, Betty and Ollie – retired from their exhibits to the “locker rooms” to prepare. They gathered at the Northern Pacific Gallery for the highly coveted event, where an audience of around 200 people cheered on the furry athletes.

“I’m not even interested in the (Super Bowl),” said Kate Johnson, a participant in the crowd. “I’m here for the otters.”

“The Otter Bowl is a great tradition that serves as an alternative entertainment,” said aquarium mammalist Katie Finch. “The event is similar to our regular training sessions with the otters, but with the scavenger hunt twist and a chance for them to get as much out of each other as possible – which can be a lot.”

Around 200 people gathered at the Aquarium of the Pacific to see four otters fight for the frozen goodies for the sixth annual Otter Bowl Sunday, February 2, 2020. (Hunter Lee, Press-Telegram / SCNG)

In their arena, the employees of the aquarium started throwing frozen mussels in the form of soccer balls and enrichment toys into the water so that the otters could collect points and enjoy the snacks. The rules were simple: the otter that collected the most points would win.

“The soccer balls and treats were a mixture of mussels, shrimp, and squid,” said Finch. “Not too great for humans, but the otters love it.”

According to Rob Mortensen, deputy curator for mammals and birds, otters tend to hoard their feed, so getting the otters into the spirit of the game was not a problem. Aquarium educators led the game piece by piece, calling to each otter as he dipped in goodies and slapped them against the nearest surface to break them out of the ice.

The four otters splashed and slapped in the water, fighting for every treat they could get. The audience was faced with a dilemma: to cheer on an otter or to say “Aww” together about everything the group did.

Even with the oversupply of food, the otters managed to devour most of it in about 20 minutes. But there could only be one winner in this competition. Betty, the 8-year-old otter of the aquarium, was declared the winner. She received her trophy: a large cupcake mix of seafood; but Betty was nice enough to share with her relatives.

“The best part of this event is when people come to their end to see how the otters are pushed out of their buffet,” said Finch.

