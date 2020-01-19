advertisement

A water break forced the cancellation of operations and doctor’s appointments, which were to take place on Monday, January 20, at the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Woodland Hills

The break took place on Saturday evening and left the Kaiser facility at 5601 DeSoto Ave. without running water. Hospital officials informed ABC7 that they would not evacuate current patients and will not close the emergency room. However, the regular dates in primary care and operations planned for Monday have to be postponed.

“Due to an interrupted main water line, there is currently no running water in the Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center,” said a statement from the hospital representatives. “Emergency water supply measures have been taken that include the provision of clean water in all areas of the medical center.”

“Since it is not clear when the repair will be completed and the running water will be restored, all dates for the basic service for tomorrow, January 20, will be canceled. In addition, all operations were canceled for tomorrow. However, the hospital’s emergency department and emergency care remain open. “

Patients who have questions can call Kaiser at (833) KP4-CARE.

