Do you know someone who fits the bill?

We’re in the middle of Winter Love Island’s first season, and to be honest, it’s not the same as summer.

Nothing will ever be.

The show may have peaked at exactly the time Maura Higgins entered the mansion, but there’s a way to make sure the next season is 10/10 entertainment, and that’s by getting yourself into the show ,

Applications are now open for the next season of the show. So if you are at least 18 years old and free next summer, you can submit your resume quickly.

If you think you’re as cool as Ovie, as ridiculous as Curtis or as controversial as Maura, you can join in here.

Who knows, you might even find love! (You will not).

When considering an application, be careful, as ITV clearly states: “The nature of the show means that we also collect and use information about you that is more sensitive than” everyday “personal information, such as before you submit your We want to make sure you’re happy with the use of this information. “

Probably quite important that you know that.

