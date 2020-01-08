advertisement

In a press release citing the company’s nascent service division, Apple said the package of services – including Apple Music, Apple News and the App Store – had a record year in 2019. So although some technical experts are pessimistic about Apple’s ability to To succeed in the face of delaying iPhone sales, the company’s balance sheet proves differently. Indeed, Apple has been boasting for some time that its service company is only the size of a Fortune 100 company.

“2019 was the largest year for Services in Apple’s history,” said Apple executive Eddy Cue.

The App Store in particular has experienced enormous growth in the last 12 months. So far, Apple notes that iOS customers have spent a record of $ 1.42 billion between Christmas Eve and New Year, good enough for a 16% annual increase. In addition, iOS customers spent $ 386 million on the App Store on New Year’s Day alone, marking a brand new record of one day.

Apple’s press release reads in part:

The App Store is the world’s safest and most vibrant app marketplace, with over half a billion people visiting every week. It remains the safest place for users to find software and offers developers of all sizes access to customers in 155 countries. Since the App Store was launched in 2008, developers have earned more than $ 155 billion, a quarter of which last year alone.

The idea that 25% of all App Store income has arrived in the past year is absolutely astonishing.

Although Apple’s financial well-being has been almost exclusively dependent on iPhone sales in the last decade, the company today has a much more diverse revenue stream. Aside from the services, Apple’s wearables division continues to grow by leaps and bounds, largely thanks to the Apple Watch and the huge demand for AirPods.

