If you have an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max, you should definitely protect your expensive flagship phone with a case. The problem, of course, is that most cases hide Apple’s beautiful iPhone design. Everyone knows that a clear case is the way, and now Amazon is selling Apple’s official iPhone 11 cases at the lowest prices. The official Apple iPhone 11 Clear Case is the most popular model and now also has the biggest discount. Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max models also get discounts, so hurry up and grab them before these deals disappear. Note that Apple’s silicone and leather iPhone cases are also offered at a discount, and you can view all deals here on Amazon.

The iPhone 11 Clear Case is made from a combination of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible TPU materials and offers a solid, comfortable feel.

The back is designed to be sturdy, while the sides are made of a softer, more flexible material that fits precisely over the buttons for a better grip.

And when it’s time to charge wirelessly, just leave the cover on and place it on your Qi-certified charger.

A scratch-resistant coating has been applied to both the interior and exterior of the surface. And all materials and coatings have been optimized to prevent yellowing over time.

Like any case designed by Apple, it is tested for thousands of hours during the design and production process. So it doesn’t just look great, it’s built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR

