The outstanding racing career of Michael O’Leary’s star mare Apple’s Jade is on Saturday in Leopardstown.

The 10-time first-class winner hasn’t won in 10 months, and O’Leary’s Gigginstown Stud team has indicated that retirement is imminent if something like Apple’s old jade doesn’t show up this weekend.

It was declared for the Frank Ward Memorial Hurdle on Saturday over 5 km and for the Matheson Hurdle the next day for the minimum distance.

The latter is almost certainly a precaution in the event that she starts out with her first class 1 option early on, but in both cases, Apple’s jade will wear cheek pieces for the first time.

The extent of her talent is that at her peak she would be a clear choice for both races at both ends of the range.

The star, trained by Gordon Elliott, has landed in the Saturday race for two years. The Irish champion’s hurdle triumph at two miles last February was enough to become the champion’s favorite in Cheltenham a month later.

That ended in failure, as did two more runs last season. What is crucial, however, is that she has not returned to her best in two starts this season.

Bacardys angered the 1-4 chances in last month’s Lismullen hurdle, while an attempt to play four times in a row at Hatton’s Grace resulted in an uninspired third place for Honeysuckle.

New headgear

Apple Jade’s new headgear may be rejuvenating, but Eddie O’Leary has already suggested that the Gigginstown team not hang around if it doesn’t.

Bacardys’ presence is a good indicator of her mid-season level and he could turn out to be a greater threat than his stable companion Penhill or the experienced English attacker Unowhatimeanharry.

With the Leopardstown card on Saturday, Allaho is also making the long-awaited debut about fences in a novice hunt, although the focus of this weekend is on first class on Sunday.

Allaho’s old competitor Minella Indo will start over major obstacles for the second time in Neville Hotels’ Novice Chase.

Minella Indo, runner-up with Laurina on her debut in Gowran, will try to accomplish the rare feat of breaking his girl at a high profile event.

A surprising 50-1 win last season at Albert Bartlett Hurdle in Cheltenham shows that it is no problem for Henry De Bromhead’s runners to exceed the odds of winning. It was equally important that his later victory in Punchestown was no accident.

Minella Indo has more experienced guys like the Gordon Elliott couple Battleoverdoyen and Champagne Classic, while Willie Mullins goes for Carefully Selected.

The fact that De Bromhead came here without beginners’ victory seems to be important for a horse that was supposed to thrive five kilometers away.

top competition

The other top competition on Sunday will probably do without Apple’s Jade. For many, this will be primarily a test for Klassical Dreams Champion Hurdle.

The Mullins runner was only able to finish third on his season debut in the Morgiana, and although he ran sharp there, there is still a lot to prove for Klassical Dream.

He is accompanied by two stable companions, Aramon and Sharjah. The latter could be a valuable alternative if it returns to its best.

Sharjah was half a dozen lengths behind Klassical Dream in this Morgiana. He had won this race a year earlier before winning this Christmas award, and a return to Leopardstown’s inner two miles could be on his street right away.

Willie Mullins has four of the nine mares in the 3rd class hurdle and it is no surprise that Stormy Ireland is the stable number one. She was impressive when she returned to Punchestown last month.

