Just as convincing as Apple’s flagship iPhone models, consumers still seem to be flocking to the company’s more budget-focused devices. According to a new report from Counterpoint Research (via Patently Apple), Apple’s iPhone XR is the best-selling iPhone in every quarter in 2019. In addition, the iPhone XR has been the best-selling iPhone model every quarter since its launch, with the September 2018 quarter being the only exception.

Even outside of Apple, the survey found that the iPhone XR was the most popular smartphone model among all brands all year round. In the third quarter of 2019, for example, the best-selling smartphone models at the global level were the iPhone XR, the Samsung Galaxy A10, the Galaxy A50, the Oppo A9 and the iPhone 11.

Based on market share, the iPhone XR accounted for 3% of worldwide smartphone sales, while the iPhone 11 accounted for 1.6% of worldwide iPhone sales.

Image source: counterpoint investigation

It is certainly interesting that none of Samsung’s flagships managed to crack the top ten, although a few of their more wallet-friendly devices managed to appear.

While this data may be a bit of a surprise with regard to the iPhone XR, it sheds light on the changing dynamics of the smartphone market. With generous carrier grants now nothing more than a distant memory, it is clear that most consumers would like to enjoy the latest and greatest technologies from Apple, but are reluctant to spend more than $ 1,000 on a flagship device such as the iPhone 11 Pro .

With this in mind, it is no wonder that Apple is planning to introduce an even more affordable iPhone model this year. While people crave an iPhone SE 2, it is rumored that Apple will introduce an iPhone 9 for just $ 399. The rumor device would have Touch ID and include a 4.7-inch display.

Image source: SquareTrade

