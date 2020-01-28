advertisement

The coronavirus outbreak is far from being present with the official number of cases at 4,474, a dramatic increase from Monday’s count. The death toll reached 107, although the good news is that more patients recovered completely. Hong Kong researchers said their models show that the actual number of infected people is in the tens of thousands, considerably higher than the number of confirmed cases. China is making a huge effort to stop the virus from spreading, but 2019-nCoV has reached other continents, with cases being reported in the US, Japan, Korea, Australia, France, Germany and other Asian countries.

Wuhan is still closed and people are advised not to travel near the area. National schools and universities are not allowed to resume activities and transport in China is limited – Hong Kong has announced plans to reduce transport to mainland China by BBC. A long-term closure of cities and activities in China, which supplies many of the world’s goods, including high-quality electronics such as the iPhone, can hamper product launch in the near future.

Various new products are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks, starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip phones in early February and the new PlayStation 5 later that month. At the end of February, the world’s most important smartphone manufacturers gather in Barcelona, ​​Spain, to unveil a new generation of smartphones, tablets and computers. Many suppliers are from China for the event, and many of those devices will be manufactured in the region. Next, Huawei is expected to launch the P40 Pro series at an event in Paris in March, with the phone being the first to be launched in China. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 9 in March, also known as the iPhone SE2, a device that should appear in stores shortly after the official launch.

advertisement

The coronavirus can somehow affect all of these products, assuming cities remain locked when the authorities work on a vaccine. According to Bloomberg, Apple is expected to start producing the iPhone 9 in February, and production can be affected by the outbreak.

The main iPhone assemblers are Foxconn and Pegatron, both more than 500 kilometers from the Wuhan region, but distance alone does not prevent the virus from spreading.

“Supply chain disruption is a concern when employees are limited across Foxconn and other component factories in China,” Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives told Bloomberg. “If the outbreak in China spreads more, it could have a negative impact on the supply chain, which would be a major concern for investors.”

Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, said it is monitoring the situation and following all recommended health practices. The company added that it has taken measures to ensure that it can continue to produce products.

A person familiar with Apple’s supply chain said the company is prepared for extreme scenarios and has important components with dual sources, in terms of suppliers and geography. Therefore, no immediate impact on Apple’s iPhone production is expected.

The coronavirus is expected to affect the global economy this year, not just China, The Washington Post explains. Extending holidays and banning travel will immediately have negative effects on Asian countries and affect the global economy. The industrial average of Dow Jones fell by 1.6% on Monday, while stock markets in South Korea and Japan are overcrowding by 3% and 2.5%, respectively, as investors brace themselves for the effects of the corona virus. The Chinese markets remain closed for the holidays.

Image source: Kin Cheung / AP / Shutterstock

Chris Smith began to write about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it, he shared his views on technical issues with readers around the world. Unfortunately, when he does not write about gadgets, he fails to keep them away, although he desperately tries. But that is not necessarily a bad thing.

.

advertisement