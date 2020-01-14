advertisement

A new research note from UBS analysts Timothy Arcuri and Munjal Shah (via MacRumors) claims that Apple will release four new iPhone 12 models this year. Although this may not seem like such a revelation at first glance, you should bear in mind that there is no shortage of suspicions about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 setup. In the last few weeks alone, we have seen reports claiming that Apple could release between four and six new versions of the iPhone 12.

According to the report, Apple’s iPhone 12 setup will be the obvious successors to the current iPhone 11 setup. As such, the additional device comes in the form of an additional 6.1-inch iPhone model. All in all, UBS expects Apple to introduce one 6.7-inch iPhone, a 5.4-inch iPhone and two 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models this year.

All new Apple iPhone models feature OLED screens, which naturally raises the question: how does Apple distinguish the two 6.1-inch models?

Well, UBS believes that the advanced 6.1-inch model includes a rear-view camera with 3D detection and 6 GB of RAM. The lower-layer model is now supplied with 4 GB RAM.

UBS expects Apple’s iPhone setup to look like this:

6.7-inch iPhone: rear-view camera with three lenses with 3D detection and 6 GB RAM

6.1-inch iPhone: rear-view camera with three lenses with 3D detection and 6 GB RAM

6.1-inch iPhone: camera with two lenses and 4 GB RAM

5.4-inch iPhone: camera with two lenses and 4 GB RAM

And while not mentioned in the analyst report, it is widely believed that all new iPhone 12 models support Apple 5G connectivity. Regarding the mention of 3D detection functionality, it is a function that we have discussed for a while. Although the exact utility remains a gamble for everyone, it is rumored that it allows advanced AR functionality and improved camera performance.

