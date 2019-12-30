advertisement

Of all the technology rivalry, the relationship between Apple and Samsung is easily one of the most interesting. Apple revolutionized the mobile industry with the iPhone, and every other phone manufacturer had to copy the new smartphone concept or die to try something else. Samsung chose to switch off the design and user interface of the original iPhone and it built up a huge mobile empire. In contrast, many others disappeared – the list includes Nokia, Palm, BlackBerry, Microsoft and what was left of Nokia after it was taken over by Microsoft.

Samsung and Apple have settled all their patent law cases after years of bickering and both parties have finally won. Samsung may have had to pay fines to Apple, but those amounts were not consistent with Samsung’s results. Copying the iPhone for so many years was so lucrative for the company that the result of those legal battles didn’t really matter – Samsung has since found its own identity, although it is still the iPhone that dictates industry trends. But that is only one side of the Apple-Samsung relationship, because Apple is also a huge customer when it comes to iPhone parts. Just as Samsung Mobile may want to beat the iPhone, other Samsung divisions of the iPhone sales thrive because they deliver some of the critical parts that Apple can’t find elsewhere.

That will soon change with the next iPhone, because Samsung reportedly loses a large part of an Apple contract. A report from South Korea, via MyDrivers, claims that a Chinese display vendor will deliver as many as 45 million panel units in 2021. That would be a huge loss for Samsung, Apple’s main supplier of OLED panels since the launch of the iPhone X in 2017.

The OLED screen that goes into the premium iPhones – iPhone 11 Pro / Max, iPhone XS / Max and iPhone X – is very lucrative for Samsung, because the screen is one of the most expensive components in these devices. Samsung’s OLED screen technology for mobile devices is the same as that used in Galaxy S and Note flagships, and Samsung screens receive rave reviews every year, whether they power the latest iPhone or Galaxy flagship.

Samsung’s contract with Apple was so huge that it even forced the iPhone maker to pay Samsung fines for not meeting minimum quotas. In the meantime, Apple has tried to diversify its OLED offering in previous years, with LG being the first supplier to rumor that it would join Apple’s OLED supply chain.

BOE appeared in earlier reports about Apple’s iPhone OLED needs, but the Chinese display maker will only deliver parts for the upcoming iPhone 12 this year. That is what this new report says, revealing that BOE’s share may be larger than that of LG, but still smaller than Samsung’s. BOE’s share is likely to grow significantly in 2021 when it is expected to reach 45 million units. Samsung will still produce a large number of screens for Apple, but the share will drop to 150 million from an estimate of 230 million.

Apple is expected to release several devices with OLED screens in the coming years, which could explain the need for diversification of the pool of parts makers. But it is unlikely that Apple will ever disclose such supply agreements in the future. The company never lists vendors at its events, and it shouldn’t matter to end users which company produces the screen or other component, as long as these components meet Apple’s requirements. Teardowns from future iPhones will confirm whether BOE has begun sending OLED panels to Apple once the iPhone 12 is launched in September 2020.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR

