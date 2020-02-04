advertisement

When it comes to the latest generation of Apple iPad Pro tablets with Edge-to-Edge Liquid Retina screens, there are really only two things you need to know. First, they are the best and most powerful tablets on the planet. Period of time. Secondly, they are really expensive. Like all Apple products, you have to pay a hefty premium if you want the best of the best, but that premium is now considerably less hefty than normal. Amazon has a cut-throat sale that lowers the prices of the 11-inch iPad Pro and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro by as much as $ 200. Different storage capacities have different discounts, so don’t forget to click around to find the best deal for you. And if you don’t need “Pro” level specifications, you’ll find Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad for as little as $ 249!

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch)

11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone and Wide Color

A12X Bionic chip with neural motor

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP camera on the back, 7MP True Depth camera on the front

Audio with four speakers with wider stereo sound

802.11AC wifi and gigabit class LTE mobile data

Battery life up to 10 hours

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

iOS 12 with FaceTime group, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time and more

Apple iPad Pro (12.9 inch)

12. 9-inch edge-to-edge liquid retina display with ProMotion, True Tone and Wide Color

A12X Bionic chip with neural motor

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP camera on the back, 7MP True Depth camera on the front

Audio with four speakers with wider stereo sound

802.11AC wifi

Battery life up to 10 hours

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

iOS 12 with FaceTime group, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time and more

Apple iPad (10.2 inch)

10.2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP camera on the back, 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera on the front

Stereo speakers

802.11ac wifi

Battery life up to 10 hours

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil

Image source: JUSTIN LANE / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

