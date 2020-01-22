advertisement

If you’ve waited patiently for Apple to release an iPhone SE 2, there’s good news and bad news. The bad news is that the iPhone SE 2 does not, strictly speaking, appear in the Apple product pipeline for 2020. Despite a vocal contingent of users who prefer an affordable iPhone in a compact form factor, there are no indications that Apple plans to have a real one until 2021 successor to the iPhone SE.

The good news, though, is that Apple plans to release a new and budget-friendly iPhone in March. And although the device will not be as small as the iPhone SE, it will be drastically smaller than the entry-level iPhone 11 with a giant 6.1-inch display. According to a Bloomberg report, the device in question will look similar to the iPhone 8 and will be put into production in February prior to an official release in March.

Although the name of the coming device remains unclear, there is a good chance that the device in question will be called the iPhone 9. What we do know is what the iPhone 9 has to offer in terms of specifications and prices.

Based on a number of credible reports that have surfaced in recent months, Apple’s iPhone 9 has a 4.7-inch display with Touch ID and Apple’s A13 Bionic processor under the hood. Furthermore, the device is likely to have an advanced camera with one lens and storage options of 64 GB and 128 GB. Basically imagine an iPhone 8 with vastly improved internals and you have the iPhone 9.

The most important selling point of the device is the aggressive pricing. Although exact pricing data remains unclear, there are reports that the iPhone 9 may already be as low as $ 399. That’s remarkably cheap compared to the iPhone 11 – which starts at $ 699 – and even the old iPhone 8 that you still have can buy for $ 449 through the Apple website.

A feature that the iPhone 9 will not have is 5G support, which makes sense given that it is positioned for price-conscious consumers. Regarding color options, the iPhone 9 is reportedly available in Space Gray, Silver and Red.

As a final point, it is no secret that iPhone sales are falling slightly in the months following the busy holiday season. That said, it will be interesting to see if Apple’s low-budget iPhone 9 will be able to boost stagnating iPhone sales prior to the long-awaited iPhone 12 release this coming fall.

