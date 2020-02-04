advertisement

Go to Amazon right now and you’ll find Apple’s popular AirPods Pro for sale at the lowest price yet. They are not in stock, but you can still order now to fix the discount and they will probably be shipped within a week or two. It’s a great deal if you don’t mind waiting, but there is actually another deal that you might want to consider. The Sony WF1000XM3 noise-canceling real wireless earbuds with Alexa Voice Control are better than AirPods Pro in almost every way. They have a better design, better sound quality, slightly better battery life and much better noise reduction technology. After all, it’s Sony we’re talking about here, so you know they’re the best in the industry. These great earphones normally sell for $ 230, which is already less than AirPods. However, go to Amazon now and you can buy a pair for just $ 198.

Sony WF1000XM3 Noise-canceling real wireless earbuds with Alexa Voice Control

Industry leading noise reduction with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e

24-bit audio signal processing delivers significantly improved sound quality

Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10 minutes fast charge for 90 minutes playing time)

True wireless design with continuous L / R simultaneous Bluetooth transfer

Alexa enabled for voice access to music, information and more. Activate with a simple touch.

Smart listening through adaptive sound control automatically switches to ambient sound mode based on your activity

In the box: Charging pouch, Triple comfort ear plugs (S, M, L × 2) long hybrid rubber rubber ear plugs (stainless, S, M, L × 2), card, user manual, reference guide, USB Type C cable (approx. 20 cm)

Fast attention mode and wear detection make conversations effortless

Simple and clear hands-free calling; Leave your phone where it is, just speak to the earphone with a double tap

Sony, connect headphones app for Android / iOS to use smart listening technology to control your ambient sound settings

Apple AirPods Pro

Active noise reduction for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for an adjustable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy installation for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

The Wireless Charging Case provides more than 24 hours of battery life

