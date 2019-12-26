advertisement

Apple’s brand-new 16-inch MacBook Pro is the slimmest and most powerful laptop Apple has ever made. It packs an enormous amount of power in a shockingly slim case and the beautiful 16-inch Retina screen of the laptop with minimal edges is really a feast for the eyes. Most importantly, it is now for sale on Amazon. Both versions of the new MacBook Pro receive discounts on prices that are cheaper than those of other major stores. The MacBook Pro with a Core i7 and 512 GB storage is just over $ 200 off and the MacBook Pro with a Core i9 and 1 TB storage is $ 210 off, but there is a limited supply in stock, so you have to hurry up if you want to take action.

Here are the highlights of the product page:

Ninth generation 8-Core Intel Core i7 or i9 processor

Stunning 16-inch Retina display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Amd Radeon Pro 5500M graphics card with GDDR6 memory

Ultra fast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

System with six speakers and force canceling woofers

Four Thunderbolt 3 ports (USB-C)

Battery life up to 11 hours

802.11AC wifi

