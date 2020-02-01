advertisement

Yes, bigger than Game of Thrones.

Screen Ireland released its 2020 list of upcoming productions on Friday, with over 40 planned television, film and animation projects.

including; Foundation, endowment – a brand new Apple original drama starring Jared Harris (recently seen by HBO as brilliant in Chernobyl) and Lee Pace (who you may remember as Ronan, the MCU’s prosecutor), which is the largest production in Irish Will be history.

David S. Goyer (Blade, Batman Begins) will be both showrunner and executive producer, while Skydance Television will produce.

Irish company Wild Atlantic Pictures will head production after previously delivering greats like Black 47 and The Hole in the Ground.

This creates over 500 production jobs. Screen Ireland says several training initiatives are already underway in Limerick, with filming starting at Troy Studios to support newcomers to the industry while Irish talent is working behind the scenes.

What is the Foundation about? The 10 episode show will record The Foundation’s epic saga. “A gang of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to resist it.”

If that wasn’t enough for you, Foundation is based on Isaac Asimov’s novel series of the same name.

The foundation is slated to begin this year.

