There is a reason why some life insurance companies have subsidized Apple Watches for customers: the device, simply put, helps save lives. Recently, an Apple Watch owner, Jorge Freire Jr., explained how Apple’s wearable helped save his life by warning him that his heartbeat was unusually high.

Curious and concerned about what was going on, Freire Jr. went on. finally to the hospital to have things checked. It was diagnosed with tachycardia, an arrhythmia that, if left untreated, can lead to stroke and heart failure.

Freire Jr. Explains the ordeal on his Facebook page and explains that he returned from a trip to Sao Paulo when his Apple Watch informed him that his heartbeat was “over 140 for more than 10 minutes”.

After lying down for a while, his heartbeat was still abnormally high, which led him to make a trip to a nearby hospital.

We run to the emergency room. By showing the apple guard, I immediately sent myself to triage. High pressure and yes confirmed tachycardia. @ Apple’s clock was 100% correct.

Well, jump to the end of the story: all the exams done, no sign of a heart attack. The doctor checked the heartbeat with medication and since then it has been fine. Now I will do a series of tests to see what may have happened. For the doctors, he added end-of-year outcomes, stress, anxiety and my stupidity for not taking my pressure medication correctly.

I can say that # applewatch5 saved me. I felt nothing and could have had this tachycardia for hours. And you know the result …

The story, first uncovered by 9to5Mac, is just the latest in a series of stories in which the Apple Watch warns wearers and authorities of potentially life-threatening circumstances.

For example, we saw a similar story a few months ago when an Apple Watch owner in England was warned that his heartbeat was abnormally low. After going to a hospital, he was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat, a ventricular bigeminy. He eventually underwent surgery to address the underlying condition.

