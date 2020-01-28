advertisement

It looks like fans of Beastie Boys are going to have a blast with Spike Jonze’s new documentary.

The director was a frequent collaborator of the hip-hop trio over the years, so when it came to telling their story, he was the obvious choice.

Now the first “preview” of “Beastie Boys story: told by Mike D and Ad-Rockwas shared by Apple TV.

As the title suggests, the “ live documentary ” sees the two remaining members of the group telling their story in real time to a live audience, while archive footage is broadcast on a screen behind them.

advertisement

The live show, which took place for a limited number of dates in Brooklyn and Philadelphia in April 2019 to promote their “ Beastie Boys Book ”, was filmed and directed by Jonze.

It will debut on Apple TV on April 24.

Given the way the couple have vowed never to play as Beastie Boys after Adam “ MCA ” Yauch died in 2012, this is perhaps the closest that some fans get to a show. live.

See the teaser below:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aCBDL1sUY8 [/ integrated]

.

advertisement