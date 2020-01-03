advertisement

Richard Plepler, the former chairman and CEO of HBO, who was instrumental in the broadcaster’s television presence, has signed a five-year contract with Apple TV +.

The New York Times reported that Plepler, a 27-year-old HBO veteran who left the network in February 2019, will produce television series, documentaries, and feature films exclusively for Apple TV + through his new company Eden Productions.

HBO won more than 160 Emmys, while Plepler, who lit green critical shows like “Game of Thrones” and “Veep”, was responsible for the network. Plepler told the New York Times that he was interested in getting involved in production instead of acting as a manager again.

“It was immediately clear to me that I had a wonderful and very privileged run at HBO and I would not be able to copy it again,” Plepler told the newspaper. “And I didn’t want to try to duplicate that again. It was very clear to me that I just wanted to do my own thing.”

An Apple spokesman confirmed the deal, but the financial terms have not been released.

“I look forward to working with Zack, Jamie and the outstanding Apple team who have deeply supported my vision for Eden from day one,” said Plepler in a statement. “The shows that Zack and Jamie produced,” The Crown “and” Breaking Bad “, are among the most admired. Apple is one of the most creative companies in the world and the perfect home for my new production company and the next Chapter. “

Plepler’s Apple deal was expected; In November, Variety reported that Plepler was about to sign the pact with Apple and had put together a small team of executives for Eden Productions. Plepler had previously worked with Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet software and services, when Apple and HBO worked together on the HBO Now streaming service in 2015. Plepler informed the New York Times that Cue contacted him shortly after he left HBO.

“As you can imagine, I received a huge number of good wishes in the days and the first few weeks after I left, and Eddy was among these people,” said Plepler. “He was generous enough to say on this call,” Look, if you sit down and think about what you want to do, you know we are all here and we are talking. “

Plepler is one of several former HBO executives who separated from the network after it was acquired by AT&T in 2018. Other former executives who left HBO after the AT&T takeover include Simon Sutton, former HBO President and Chief Revenue Officer, Bernadette Aulestia, and Nancy Lesser, former head of the PR division for consumer electronics. Sutton, Aulestia and Lesser worked at HBO for 14, 22 and 35 years respectively.

Plepler declined to extensively discuss his exit from HBO with the New York Times.

As for Apple, the Plepler deal is one of several significant contracts the technology company has entered into in recent months as it continues to invest in its entertainment projects.

The reviews for the first part of the Apple TV + projects were mixed – IndieWire critic Ben Travers viewed “The Morning Show”, the Apple TV + tent mast with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, as a helpless and boring drama – but Apple advertises Talents like Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”) are constantly adding to their Apple TV + content offerings. Apple also has overall contracts with Kerry Ehrin (“The Morning Show”, “Bates Motel”), Justin Lin (“Fast & Furious”) and Jason Katims (“Almost Family”) and also has a multi-year partnership with Oprah Winfrey.

Like Apple, HBO is gearing up for the increasingly competitive streaming market. HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service, will launch in May.

