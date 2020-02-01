advertisement

“Foundation”, the next science fiction series based on the novels of the same name by Isaac Asmiov, will be the most important production in the history of the Irish production industry.

During the launch of the Screen Ireland 2020 slate, it was confirmed that more than 500 people from different trades and skills will be employed on the program when it begins filming in the Troy studios in Limerick. The 10-episode series, which features Jared Harris, Lee Pace and more to come, is now in production. However, no release date has yet been set by Apple.

The 10-episode series is written by David S. Goyer, who previously wrote “ Batman Begins ”, “ The Dark Knight ”, “ Man of Steel ”, as well as the three films “ Blade ” , with Rupert Sanders who will direct the First episode. Sanders had previously directed the live adaptation of “Ghost In The Shell”, and made “Snow White and the Huntsman”.

‘Foundation’ and Apple are not the only streaming series to work in Ireland. ‘Valhalla’, the spinoff from ‘Vikings’, is slated to start filming in Wicklow with scribe’ Die Hard ‘Jeb Stuart who will direct the writers’ room there. ‘Normal People’ by Sally Rooney is a co-production between the American streaming giant Hulu and BBC Three and should be released later this year.

Speaking at the launch, Désirée Finnegan, Managing Director of Screen Ireland, said that “the screen industry is changing at an unprecedented rate and with the growth of streaming services in the market there is more demand for quality content than ever. “

“This year we plan to support Irish production companies with a particular focus on the development process and we are pleased to announce that we will invest in a fund to support the development of slate through the feature film, animation and television fiction. “

