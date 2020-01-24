advertisement

The streaming network has left its shaky start behind and set a solid course for the future – all on a fateful day.

Sunday, January 19, 2020 will be a red letter in Apple’s history forever. This is both the first time the technology giant hosted a panel day on the Television Critics Association’s press tour and the first major Apple TV + award – in the form of Jennifer Aniston’s Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Actress Achievement in a drama series for her work on “The Morning Show”.

As strange as it may sound, the achievements mark two standards for the still young streaming service, accelerate its path to legitimacy and move it a step closer to becoming a key player in the ever-growing television landscape.

advertisement

Nevertheless, the path has not been without problems so far, especially in connection with “The Morning Show”.

The streamer chose to present his flagship original series at the TCA, although he had no new material to share or was unwilling to discuss the upcoming second season of the show, which is still in pre-production. Instead, the event served more as a referendum on the failures of the first season, with a clear separation between critics and creatives.

connected

connected

The conflict was inevitable given the tensions between the groups after weak initial reviews for “The Morning Show” prompted executive producers Kerry Ehrin and Mimi Leder to persuade critics not to appreciate the show.

“When these reviews came in, I didn’t know which show they were watching, and I just thought they were crazy,” said Leder during a panel at Recode’s Code Media conference in November. “I just felt that there are many Apple haters and that Apple should fail. “

When the legendary TV director (“The Leftovers”, “ER”) pressed the comments on the press tour, she tried to avoid the questions and said, “I think that was really disproportionate.” I think that obviously journalists, everyone has a right to their opinion. And I think there were a lot of expectations for this series, for this Apple streaming service in the beginning. We are happy about all contributions. And of course I think some people are rooting you and others want you to fail. It is just a kind of animal being. “

Despite the discomfort, it was probably a necessary evil for the weather if the series wanted to start over with critics in season two. Along with Aniston’s win later that evening, Apple TV + found itself well on its way to bigger and brighter headlines.

For more information on Apple TV + and the final days of the press tour, see “Millions of Screens” this week with Libby Hill, deputy editor of “TV Awards”, Ben Travers, and creative producer Leo Garcia. In addition, you can prepare yourself for the stories of the awards shows after Libby has spent an entire weekend with the editors, producers, and actors in the industry to find out where the beef figuratively and literally was.

“Millions of screens” are available in Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher. You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback on Twitter with the crew or turn it off in the comments. Watch the show on iTunes and let us know if the gang wants to address certain issues in upcoming Millions of Screens. More information about IndieWire’s podcasts in iTunes can be found here.

This episode of “Millions of Screens” was produced by Leonardo Adrian Garcia

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement