Apple TV + revealed the release dates for the new series and documentaries “Home”, “Trying”, “Defending Jacob” and “Dear…” Sunday on the press tour of the Television Critics Association (TCA).

The streaming service also announced that “Central Park”, an animated musical comedy by Loren Bouchard (“Bobs Burger”), Josh Gad and Nora Smith, will be released this summer.

Central Park is an animated musical comedy about the Tillermans, a family that lives in and is responsible for Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their children Molly and Cole in the most famous park in the world while fending off a hotel heiress, Bitsy Brandenham, and her suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to close the park turn park into condominiums.

The Central Park voices include Gad, Leslie Odom, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci. The series was written and produced by Bouchard and comes from Paramount Television Studios.

Home, which will be part of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival lineup, will debut on Apple TV + on April 17.

According to Apple, the documentaries offer viewers an unprecedented insight into the most innovative houses in the world. Each episode in the first season, with nine episodes, reveals the boundless imagination of the visionaries who dared to dream and build them.

“Home” is produced by Joe Poulin, Matthew Weaver, Bruce Gersh, Ian Orefice, Doug Pray, Collin Orcutt, Matt Tyrnauer, Corey Reeser and Kim Rozenfeld. Nick Stern is a co-executive producer and the series comes from MediaWeaver, Four M Studios and Altimeter Films.

Apple’s “Trying”, the first original series from Great Britain, will have its world premiere on Friday, May 1st.

In “Try” Jason and Nikki only want one baby. But it’s the only thing they just can’t have.

Rafe Spall and Esther Smith play the leading role. “Trying” is a new comedy series that is about growing up on the SVOD platform, settling down and finding someone to love. Imelda Staunton also plays the main role. The series, with eight half-hour episodes, comes from BBC Studios and was written by Andy Wolton.

“Dear …”, a new 10-part documentary made by R.J. Cutler will debut on June 5.

Inspired by Apple’s “Dear Apple” spots, “Dear …” describes some of today’s best-known personalities in letters written by people whose lives have been changed by their work, according to the MacBook maker. The series will feature Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Big Bird and more.

“Dear …” is produced by Cutler together with Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson, Jane Cha and Lyle Gamm. Matador Content produces the series for Apple.

Finally, Apple TV + will release the first three episodes of “Defending Jacob” with Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery on Friday, April 24th. New episodes are premiered every following Friday.

With Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel and Sakina Jaffrey, “Defending Jacob” plays a limited drama series that revolves around a shocking crime that shakes a small town in Massachusetts and that follows a deputy prosecutor who is himself Finds torn between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son, the line reads.

“Defending Jacob” is produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content and created, written and produced by Mark Bomback, who also acts as a showrunner. The series is directed by Oscar nominee Morten Tyldum, who also serves as the executive producer.

In addition to Rosalie Swedlin and Adam Shulman, Evans also produces executive productions for anonymous content.

