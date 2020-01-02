advertisement

As busy as Apple was in 2019, 2020 might be even busier because a new DigiTimes report claims that Apple is working on two new iPhone models to replace the iPhone SE, both of which are said to be branded as “iPhone 9” . I have been reporting on the potential of an iPhone SE 2 for months now, but since the phone is likely to have a similar design to that of the iPhone 8, it would certainly make sense for Apple to use the number it skipped.

“Apple will probably launch no less than six iPhone devices in 2020 – four OLED models and two LCD models, according to sources in the Taiwan supply chain,” says the DigiTimes report (via 9to5Mac).

It is worth noting that the only evidence in the report is a claim from a source that Chipbond Technology, which makes display driver chips for LCDs, has received orders for two different LCD devices. That doesn’t necessarily mean that Apple will launch two iPhone 9 models at the same time, but productive Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said last month that an “iPhone SE 2 Plus” is being prepared for 2021. Perhaps the second LCD device in the report , but we need more evidence if we expect Apple to release six iPhone models in 2020.

advertisement

Regarding the other four, recent reports have suggested that Apple will release four OLED iPhone models this year. One has a 5.4-inch display, one has a 6.7-inch display and two have a 6.1-inch display. It is expected that all four models are also compatible with 5G and will look the same as the iPhone 11 line.

Image source: Aflo / Shutterstock

.

advertisement