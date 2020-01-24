advertisement

Apple is firmly against it.

The European Parliament has been trying to get phone manufacturers to agree on standardized phone chargers for almost a decade, with no real success.

MEPs have now asked the European Commission to submit a proposal for the introduction of common chargers by July 2020.

The European Parliament’s Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection supports the initiative because its members want a common charger for smartphones, tablets, e-book readers, smart cameras and portable technologies.

The EU argues that it will reduce waste and simplify matters for consumers.

However, Apple has spoken out against the proposed proposals.

The technology giant issued a statement prescribing rules that a common connection for phones “suffocates innovation” and that this would hurt the general public more than it would help.

Apple also suggested that such a move would create an environmental problem by “disrupting” hundreds of millions of people using devices with Apple Lightning ports.

The company also argued that the industry was already consolidating in the USB-C space, which means fewer chargers would be needed than ever before, and a mandatory launch would hamper Apple’s ability to innovate.

You can read the full Apple statement below.

“Apple stands for innovation and cares deeply about the customer experience. We believe that regulations that enforce the conformity of all connector types built into smartphones would inhibit innovation rather than promote it and harm consumers in Europe and the entire economy.

“More than 1 billion Apple devices have shipped with a Lightning connector. There is also an entire ecosystem of accessories and device manufacturers that use Lightning to serve our mutual customers. Legislation would directly affect the disruption of hundreds of Impact millions of active devices. ” Accessories that are used by our European customers and even more Apple customers worldwide. This leads to an unprecedented amount of electronic waste and significantly bothers the user.

“We don’t think there is any reason for regulation because the industry is already switching to using USB Type C through a plug or cable. This includes Apple’s USB-C power adapter, which comes with all iPhone and iPad devices, this approach is more affordable and convenient for consumers, allows a variety of portable electronic products to be charged, encourages people to reuse their charger, and enables innovation.

“Before 2009, the Commission considered that all smartphones would only be equipped with USB Micro-B ports, which would have limited development to Lightning and USB Type-C. Instead, the Commission has introduced a voluntary, industry-standard approach that saw the market switch from 30 chargers to 3, soon there will be two – Lightning and USB-C – and show that this approach works.

“We hope that the Commission will continue to look for a solution that does not limit the innovative capacity of the industry and offers customers exciting new technologies.”

