The streaming service trusts the comedy that will be broadcast next month by the “Always Sunny in Philadelphia” team.

Rob McElhenney’s journey to the ultimate video game isn’t over yet: Apple TV + has extended its upcoming comedy “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” for a second season before the series premiere on February 7th.

Apple announced the renewal during the TV critics’ afternoon event at the Winter Press Tour 2020 in Pasadena on Sunday afternoon. McElhenney joined the show’s co-creator and executive producer, Megan Ganz, executive producer and star David Hornsby, and stars Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, F. Murray Abraham and Danny Pudi to watch the show discussing that is spinning A fictional team of video game developers preparing to launch an expansion for their popular video game.

While Ian Grimm (McElhenney), creative director of the fictional company, helped create a great “World of Warcraft” success, his antics in the previous trailers of the series suggest that the upcoming release of the company with all sorts of crazy McElhenney- Hurdles will face. The wild, selfish behavior and antics of his character will be known to fans of his long-standing film “It’s always sunny in Philadelphia”, although the Apple TV + series isn’t quite “The gang creates a video game”. “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” is about a group of people who create a fantastic virtual world, but McEllhenny said he tried to keep the characters believable.

“‘Sunny’ is a satire, and we made these characters live-action cartoon characters, so to speak, and we really wanted to do something different to make sure the characters felt like real people,” McElhenney said during the TCA Panels.

While “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” is a comedy series, according to Burch, whose career in the video game industry spans credits up to, it’s about celebrating the highs and lows of the video game industry instead of laughing at it “Fortnite “and” Horizon Zero Dawn “through” Fallout 4 “and the” Borderlands “franchise.

“It is unfortunate that the most visible part of the industry was Gamergate,” said Burch. “We wanted to include the industry as a whole, which has both positive and negative aspects. (Gamers) are excited that we wanted to do a show about the industry, excited to be there and excited to see the show (and) have something that is a love letter to them. “

The first season of “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” will premiere on Apple TV + on February 7th.

