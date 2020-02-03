advertisement

No matter how careful you are or how huge your case is, chances are that you will damage your phone one day. Perhaps the only thing more frustrating than walking around with a cracked screen is finding time to go to the store to have your phone repaired, but Apple has made the process a little more convenient by introducing a new onsite repair service that a professional will see come to your home or office to perform the repair.

The service was first noticed by MacRumors on the Apple support site last week, which notes the following: “On-site service may be available in certain locations.” The onsite repairs are handled by Go Tech Services, which lists itself as an authorized Apple service. Provider on his website. The only way to set up a site visit is to reach the Go Tech website through Apple Support. Otherwise you will see the error message when you click on the link above.

According to MacRumors, on-site repairs are being offered in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston and Dallas. If you search for repairs on the Apple support site in any city where on-site repairs are offered, Go Tech is the first option listed. If you select Go Tech, Apple warns you that “a visitor fee may be charged on top of the provider’s standard repair costs.” You can then click on “Book through this provider” to be directed to the Go Tech website, where you choose a time and location for the repair visit.

advertisement

Apple has previously offered onsite repairs to business customers, but this is the first time that regular consumers have the opportunity to get a home visit for repairs. It is not entirely clear which services are offered by Go Tech, because MacRumors could select the company for a cracked iPhone screen, but not a battery replacement.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR

Jacob started to treat video games and technology at the university as a hobby, but it soon became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently lives in New York and writes for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

. [TagsToTranslate] apple

advertisement