advertisement

I’m sure I’m not the only one religiously using the eye-roll emoji – but we’ll soon be able to raise our sass levels and send sensational characters that look just like ourselves.

Apple has announced several new memojis as part of its iOS 13.4 update, including an eye roll, praying hands, and (obviously) sitting behind a Macbook.

advertisement

The iOS 13.4 update is still in the test phase and is therefore not currently available on all devices. However, we expect to be able to use the new memojis in iMessage and even FaceTime.

As early as December, Apple announced on its website that you could also add clips to videos using the free video creation app.

With today’s update to Clips (December 5th), Apple’s free video creation app for iPhone and iPad, users can take advantage of the fun and creativity of Memoji and Animoji characters. Users can now easily share personal video messages, slideshows, school projects and mini-films with more personality than ever.

Animated stickers and emoji can now track the movements of a user’s face to create fun selfie videos with the front-facing camera on iPhone and iPad. The update also includes brand-new stickers with Disney’s Mickey and Minnie Mouse motifs and a new poster with winter motifs – just in time for the holidays.

There’s no official release date for the iOS 13.4 update, but technology website GottaBe Mobile says it wouldn’t be surprising if it were released in March.

We recently received 117 new emojis – that is, if you have the memory to update your phone, and not over 100 useless screenshots of your friends that look like thumbs on FaceTime.

Some of the new emojis include a smiley face with a tear, a polar bear, a seal, blueberries and the “pinched fingers” gesture.

According to Emojipedia, the most popular new emojis for 2020 on social media were the pinched fingers, the transgender flag, and the smiley face with a tear.

Other popular new emojis were bubble tea, the anatomical heart, the black cat and the man with the veil.

Some of the less popular ones were the window, bucket, hook and boomerang.

With so many emojis available, I don’t know how good the English language is.

advertisement